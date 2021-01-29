Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

For KING & COUNTRY Releases New Single Amen (Reborn)' Feat. Lecrae + The WRLDFMS Tony Williams

“‘Amen’ is a song of deep personal significance to us,” Luke Smallbone shared in a statement. “It represents a sort of death and new life, a rebirth if you will.”

Jan. 29, 2021  
For KING & COUNTRY Releases New Single Amen (Reborn)' Feat. Lecrae + The WRLDFMS Tony Williams

Four-time GRAMMY Award-winning duo and Curb | Word Entertainment recording artist for KING & COUNTRY today released their brand-new single and lyric video for "Amen (Reborn) [feat. Lecrae + The WRLDFMS Tony Williams]," a song about renaissance and renewal. Following the three artists' poignant and moving performance at the 2020 Dove Awards, for KING & COUNTRY went back to the studio and reworked the track from their GRAMMY winning album burn the ships to include emotive vocals from Tony Williams, and timely wordsmithing from Lecrae. "Amen (Reborn) [feat. Lecrae + The WRLDFMS Tony Williams]" is available now - listen to the track HERE, and check out the lyric video below!

Watch for KING & COUNTRY's performance of "Amen (Reborn) [feat. Lecrae + The WRLDFMS Tony Williams]" below!

for KING & COUNTRY first teamed up with Lecrae on his track "Messengers" in 2015, earning the inaugural GRAMMY Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song that year. Recently, for KING & COUNTRY joined with country singer/songwriters Hannah Ellis and Jackson Michelson to release "TOGETHER (The Country Collaboration)" - a brand new rendition of the duo's No. 1 hit. This marks for KING & COUNTRY's first country collaboration since joining Dolly Parton for the GRAMMY winning rendition of the duo's No. 1 hit "God Only Knows."

To ring in the new year, for KING & COUNTRY performed their No. 1 hit single "joy." on ABC's Good Morning America from Nashville's historic Grand Ole Opry House. Their latest album A Drummer Boy Christmas propelled to No. 2 on the Billboard Top Holiday Albums Chart, No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums Chart, and No. 1 on the mainstream Amazon Best Sellers - Digital Albums Chart, securing itself as a musical staple during the 2020 holiday season.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco

Related Articles View More Music Stories
747 Shares New Acid Techno Single, While My 303 Gently Weeps Photo

747 Shares New Acid Techno Single, 'While My 303 Gently Weeps'

BWW Interview: Roger Joseph Manning Jr. Talks Lickerish Quartet Photo

BWW Interview: Roger Joseph Manning Jr. Talks Lickerish Quartet

Royal Blood Share New Video for Typhoons Photo

Royal Blood Share New Video for 'Typhoons'

Mental Health Fund Established by Music Business Association Photo

Mental Health Fund Established by Music Business Association


More Hot Stories For You

  • Opera Star Quinn Kelsey and Ukelele Virtuoso Taimane Come Together for OPERA KANIKAPILA
  • Opera North Launches New Online Activities
  • Portland Opera Announces Additional Changes To The 20/21 Season
  • San Francisco Opera's TOSCA Screenings At Fort Mason Flix Drive-In Rescheduled