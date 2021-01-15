Folk-Pop Trio WILD's Debut LP 'Goin' Back' Out Now

Today, indie-folk-pop trio WILD released their highly anticipated debut full-length record, Goin' Back. The songs were born from a fruitful writing trip to Nashville pre-covid, but WILD felt it was important to return to Los Angeles to record. "We make 'L.A. Folk.' If you go to Oregon, Tennessee, or Texas, the genre sounds different. This is what folk would sound like in Los Angeles because of the production and the hooks." They add, "'Goin' Back' is something we've been working towards for a long time. We feel it embodies everything we stand for as a band and shows all our growth throughout the years."

The record features all six tracks from their 2020 EP, Yours & Mine, including "This Is Our Time," which cracked 2 million+ Spotify streams and soundtracked a national Mazda commercial.

It also includes several unreleased songs and collaborations with Zac Barnett of American Authors, The Mowgli's, Metro Station, Jon Bryant, producer Dave Bassett [Rachel Platten, Fitz and the Tantrums], and more.

The group is comprised of Lauren Luiz (vocals), Tyler Thompson (producer/guitar), and Zach Daegatano (vocals/guitar). They made waves with their independent debut single "Vagabond" as they unveiled a steady succession of singles, leading up to the 2018 Lace & Layers EP. In addition to typically averaging 450,000-plus monthly listeners on Spotify, the band tallied 60 million cumulative streams by the end of 2020. Along the way, WILD has supported Ingrid Michaelson, Augustana, The National Parks, and Spill Canvas, taken the stage at Bottlerock Festival and SXSW, and completed successful headline tours. They have been featured in tastemaker blogs like Ones To Watch, Substream, Idolator, Buzzbands.LA and are a favorite amongst music supervisors with placements in Life Itself, The Dangerous Book For Boys, Little Italy, ABC's Million Little Things, Teen Mom, Legacies, Workin' Moms, and Goosebumps as well as ad campaigns for Pepsi, Mazda, and Nintendo Switch.

