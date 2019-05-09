Florida-based 'Yacht-Rap' Duo Hurricane Party Releasing Debut LP JUICE on 7/5

Florida based "Yacht-Rap" duo Hurricane Party are unveiling the first track and video off their upcoming debut LP 'Juice' which will be released on July 5 via Limited Fanfare Records.

Stream the video for "Pamplemousse" (Directed and Edited by Shawn Johnson) here:

Pre-order 'Juice' on limited-edition 180g Black Vinyl and CD Digipak here and on Bandcamp.

Valeria Kolomiets at Earmilk writes:

"Composed of rapper Bleubird and singer-songwriter RickoLus, Hurricane Party's appeal is found in the blend of soft rock, electronica, hip-hop, and much more in-between, creating a sound reminiscent of warm weather, palm trees, and drinking beer under the sun. Their newest track "Pamplemousse" is a perfect embodiment of this duo's carefree and celebratory ways of life.

The visuals for "Pamplemousse" are addictively captivating in their ordered chaos. Strange and somehow fitting all at once, the video features newspaper and magazine cutouts of coastal sceneries and a blend of people, animals, and even fruit seamlessly moving along to the beat...

When explaining the origin story for the track and consequent video, the duo shares that "we were chilling at Johann Sebastian Bach's tomb in Leipzig, Germany. While sitting in the pew listening to someone play a giant pipe organ, Rick started dreaming about having sex in the cathedral. That was where the idea for this video started." Fearlessly cheeky and always sounding like they're having a good time..."

European and Florida Album Release Partiez!!

June 13 - Ústí nad Labem (CZ)?

?June 14 - Ro?nov pod Radhošt?m (CZ)?

?June 15 - Partizánska Lup?a (SK) - Soundgarden festival?

?June 17 - Brno (CZ)?

?June 18 - Budapest (HU)?

?June 19 - Bratislava (SK)?

?June 20 - ?ilina (SK) w/Modré hory?

?June 21 - Jihlava (CZ)?

?June 22 - Bojkovice (CZ) - MišMaš festival?

?June 24 - Praha (CZ)?

?June 25 - Munich (DE)?

?June 26 - Winterthur (CH)?

?June 27 - Frankfurt (DE)?

?June 28 - Leipzig (DE)?

?June 30 - FUSION festival (DE)?

FLORIDA RELEASE SHOWS!!!

?July 18 - Will's Pub - Orlando, FL

?July 19 - Jacksonville, FL

?July 20 - Ft Lauderdale, FL





