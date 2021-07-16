Flora Cash Shares New Single 'Chronically Beautiful'

RIAA platinum-certified indie-pop duo Flora Cash has today unveiled a tender and reflective new single. "Chronically Beautiful" is available now via the Swedish/American band's own Flower Money Records at all DSPs and streaming services.

"'Chronically Beautiful' was sparked when we were having a conversation about what it means to be beautiful," says Flora Cash, "especially when looked at through the lens of real love. It's not an acute, momentary perception; it's the feeling that the person you love; the person that you waited your whole life for has a beauty that transcends any given moment and isn't dependent on what they happen to be wearing or how their face looks that day or week or month; they're chronically beautiful."

"Chronically Beautiful" marks the latest new music from Flora Cash following the arrival earlier this year of the poignant new single, "Soul Mate," available now for streaming and download. Now boasting more than 2.5M worldwide streams thus far, the track is joined by an equally powerful official music video streaming now HERE.

Flora Cash was born in 2012 when Minneapolis-native Cole Randall uploaded his music to Soundcloud and caught the attention of Sweden-based Shpresa Lleshaj. The pair soon began playing music together, forming a relationship that would eventually blossom into marriage. A series of independent releases were followed by an acclaimed seven-song mini-LP, Can Summer Love Last Forever?, in March 2016. Flora Cash's full-length debut album, Nothing Lasts Forever (And It's Fine), arrived the following year, highlighted by the global smash single, "You're Somebody Else." First released in 2017, the RIAA platinum-certified single has proven a true viral phenomenon, currently boasting over 250M worldwide streams while ranking as one of Shazam's Most Shazamed Alternative Songs in both 2019 and 2020. Hailed by Forbes as "arguably the most intriguing song on the radio this past year," "You're Somebody Else" was equally popular at multi-format outlets nationwide, reaching #1 at Alternative and Triple-A while also ascending to the top 5 on Billboard's "Hot Rock Songs" chart. The track - which has also inspired countless TikTok videos in recent months - is joined by an official lyric video, now with over 133M views via YouTube alone.

As creative and engaging onstage as they are in the studio, Flora Cash lit up stages around the world with a wide range of international live dates, including tours alongside Sir Sly, Joywave, lovelytheband, Judah & the Lion, and AJR as well as festival appearances at Life is Beautiful, Bumbershoot, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Hangout Music Fest, Firefly Music Festival, and the KROQ Weenie Roast & Luau, to name but a few. The duo is currently slated to perform at Hamburg, Germany's MS Dockville 2021, set for Friday, August 13th; additional dates will be announced soon. For updates, please visit www.floracash.com/tour.

In 2020, Flora Cash released their much-anticipated sophomore album, Baby, It's Okay, highlighted by the hit singles, "Missing Home" and "They Own This Town" and praised by Atwood Magazine for its "stunning display of stripped back, emotive songwriting... minimal introductions and impressive vocal lines are laced over lush, electro-pop instrumentals as delicate as they are organic, all delving into relational themes...a stunning second album."