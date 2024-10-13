Finneas O'Connell Releases First Four Compositions From Episode One Of Alfonso Cuarón's DISCLAIMER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The ten-time GRAMMY and two-time Academy Award-winning artist, composer and producer, Finneas O'Connell makes his television scoring debut with the release of the first four tracks from Episode One of Alfonso Cuarón's acclaimed Apple TV+ limited series Disclaimer.



Composed entirely by Finneas O'Connell, the first 4 tracks come with news that the Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack is set for release on November 8 via Interscope Records. Pre-order HERE.



Disclaimer was written and directed by Academy Award-winner Alfonso Cuarón and stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Lesley Manville, Leila George, Louis Partridge and Hoyeon. Watch the trailer HERE.



The soundtrack features New York's Attaca Quartet and follows the release of his sophomore album as solo artist FINNEAS. For Cryin' Out Loud! saw its global release last week on October 4 (Interscope Records) and is out now on all platforms. Listen HERE.



Earlier this week, Finneas O'Connell was speaking guest and performer on NBC's The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Watch the interview HERE and the performance HERE. He also appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week.



Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and composer, Finneas O'Connell has quietly emerged as an unassumingly ubiquitous presence in popular music, TV, film and culture. After the many accolades and achievements in his career to date, his curiosity, excitement, and love for what he does continue to shine through in his highly anticipated sophomore solo album, For Cryin' Out Loud!(out now on Interscope Records). It's the result of gathering a handful of friends, heading to the studio as a band, and making music the good old-fashioned way, and it's as glorious as anything he's ever done. Earlier this year, FINNEAS took home his second Academy Award for "What Was I Made For" which he co-wrote and produced

2024 SHOWS

10/12 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY - SOLD OUT

12/21 - Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA*

*supporting Billie Eilish



FOR CRYIN' OUT LOUD! : THE TOUR - 2025

Tue Jan 07 - Auckland, NZ - Auckland Town Hall

Thu Jan 09 - Brisbane, AU - The Fortitude Music Hall

Sat Jan 11 - Sydney, AU - Hordern Pavilion

Mon Jan 13 - Melbourne, AU - Forum Melbourne

Thu Feb 13 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Fri Feb 14 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Sun Feb 16 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Tue Feb 18 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed Feb 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore Philadelphia

Fri Feb 21 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Feb 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Tue Feb 25 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Wed Feb 26 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed

Thu Feb 27 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis

Sat Mar 01 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Sun Mar 02 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

Tue Mar 04 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Wed Mar 05 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Mon Apr 14 - Dublin, IE - 3 Olympia Theatre

Thu Apr 17 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

Fri Apr 18 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

Sun Apr 20 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

Mon Apr 21 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham

Tue Apr 22 - Bristol, UK - Bristol Beacon

Fri Apr 25 - Stockholm, SE - Fållan

Sun Apr 27 - Oslo, NO - ROCKEFELLER

Tue Apr 29 - Hamburg, DE - Grosse Freiheit

Wed Apr 30 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega

Fri May 02 - Berlin, DE - Astra Kulturhaus

Mon May 05 - Brussels, BE - La Madeleine

Tue May 06 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

Wed May 07 - Paris, FR - Trianon

Fri May 09 - Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall

1. Starfer

2. What's It Gonna Take To Break Your Heart?

3. Cleats

4. Little Window

5. 2001

6. Same Old Story

7. Sweet Cherries

8. For Cryin' Out Loud!

9. Family Feud

10. Lotus Eater

ABOUT FINNEAS

Multi-Academy and GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer FINNEAS has quietly emerged as an unassumingly ubiquitous presence in popular music and culture. He introduced a heartfelt and hypnotic style on 2019's debut Blood Harmony EP highlighted by the gold-certified "Let's Fall in Love for the Night." 2021 saw him unveil his full-length debut, The Optimist [Interscope Records]. It arrived to widespread acclaim. At the same time, he landed on the covers of publications such as V Man, L'Officiel Hommes USA, American Songwriter, Billboard, Mr. Porter and Mix Magazine and late-night television shows, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. He packed houses on headline tours and performed at festivals such as Coachella. His catalog grew to encompass popular collaborations with Ashe, Ringo Starr, and Lizzy McAlpine in addition to producing and/or co-writing tracks Justin Bieber, Halsey, Demi Lovato, Kid Cudi, girl in red, James Bay, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, and Tove Lo. He achieved stratospheric success for his work with his sister Billie Eilish, including ten GRAMMY Awards, headline sets at Coachella and Glastonbury, two Academy and Golden Globe Awards both in the category of "Best Original Song" for "No Time To Die" from No Time To Die and "What Was I Made For?" for Barbie. He expanded his oeuvre as a sought-after composer, with a filmography boasting original scores for HBO Max's award-winning The Fallout and BJ Novak's Vengeance. In 2022, on behalf of the Disney PIXAR animated hit Turning Red, he wrote the music for the film's boyband 4*Town. In 2023, he co-wrote and produced the critically acclaimed song "What Was I Made For?" for the Greta Gerwig-directed feature-length Barbie, which earned him his second Academy Award for Best Original Song and won two GRAMMY Awards (Best Song Written For Visual Media and Song Of The Year) as well as a Golden Globe Award (Best Original Song). FINNEAS has also scored the upcoming Apple Original series "Disclaimer," a new psychological thriller from the multi-Academy Award-winning director, writer, producer, cinematographer and editor Alfonso Cuarón.

