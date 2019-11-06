Fay Wildhagen Announces First U.S. Tour Dates

Norwegian indie pop artist Fay Wildhagen (first name pronounced like F-EYE) released the track "Different" this fall on Warner Music Norway. Fay will come to the U.S. for her first performances stateside on Wednesday, 12/11 at Joe's Pub in NYC and Thursday, 12/12 at The Hotel Café in Los Angeles.



This single is a culmination of five years of enormous creative and personal growth for Fay. It's a gift to all listeners encouraging everyone to embrace and accept their own differences that make them unique - a call to arms that we could all use in this modern world.



Fay Wildhagen debuted in 2015 with the well-received album, Snow, showcasing her poetically vulnerable lyric sensibility, and her affinity for lush melodic indie-pop. It earned her a nomination for the "Newcomer of the Year" Spellmannprisen, the Norwegian equivalent of the Grammy Awards, and additionally, she received an Edvard-Prize- an award given to outstanding contemporary composers and songwriters by TONO, the Norwegian copyright organization for composers.



Following the release of Snow, Fay found herself struggling with both of her arms due to touring fatigue. She broke free from genre constraints of a guitar-oriented songwriting to create her new, and aptly titled, sophomore album Borders (2018). It's a vulnerable release couched in triumph over tragedy, and it shows a new side of Fay as she assumed production duties and sought out ambience and electronic textures as expressive means. Borders takes these attributes in new directions as she explores her brave struggle with health issues and aligns her gorgeously layered melodic touch with the possibilities available to her by keyboards and computers. Here, she uses the studio as a vibrant creative toolbox to construct immersive and dreamy soundscape pop. In addition to Fay as chief composer, producer, and visionary, the album also features contributions from Tobias Fröberg (Ane Brun), Kristoffer Lo (Highasakite), Markus Jägerstedt (Robyn) and Nils Törnqvist (Lykke Li, Miike Snow, Amason).





Borders also was nominated for two Norwegian Grammy Awards, as "Best Indie Artist" and for the first time "Best Producer." To date Border's has streamed on Spotify over 4.2 million with the stand out track When I Go streaming over 2.3 million. In 2019 Fay has exploded onto the Norwegian festival scene performing on 12 of the key festivals including the renowned ØYA Festival. Her performances have become beloved in Norway, speaking to audiences of all ages and specifically reaching the hearts of many teenage girls inspiring them to follow their dreams.



Borders don't have to define us is the over- arching anthem throughout Fay's 2018 album Borders and permeates in energy and theme into Fay's current standalone single - "Different" (September 6, 2019). Currently, Fay is writing her follow-up to Borders.

Tour Dates

12/11 New York, NY @ Joe's Pub

12/12 Los Angeles, CA @ The Hotel Cafe





