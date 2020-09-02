Fame On Fire Share New Single 'Now & Forever'

Featuring Trevor Wentworth of post hardcore band Our Last Night

Fame On Fire is excited to share their newest single "Now & Forever" featuring Trevor Wentworth of post hardcore band Our Last Night. "Now & Forever" was taken from the band's upcoming debut album LEVELS, due to be release this Friday, September 4th on Hopeless Records. Fans can check out "Now & Forever feat. Trevor Wentworth" now below.

"'Now and Forever' was a tough one to write," shares Fame On Fire bassist Paul Spirou. "It's really about overcoming an abusive relationship. I struggled deeply with this one because I was genuinely in love with this relationship. Going through the same thing year after year just gets tiring, I was done dealing with it. Unfortunately, it was a lot of wasted time and energy. I should have listened to my friends around me, but I learned my lesson the hard way. It's just so hard to listen to good advice when you feel trapped or stuck in the middle. What I really want people to absorb is just overcoming these feelings and knowing that you're truly in control of your own life and destiny."

Fame On Fire is genre-defying and pushing the boundaries of rock, hip hop, and heavy music, by unapologetically being themselves. Unpretentious, honest, and boldly brash, Fame On Fire has delivered a diverse, energetic, and emotionally-wrenching collection of songs for their debut album, LEVELS. Holding multiple meanings, LEVELS, is both about going through the motions of life, the various levels, ups and downs that all people can relate to, and about the quest to level-up and continue to progress and move forward. This dichotomy defines a band that is not willing to stand still or be complacent, but one that continuously tries to evolve their sound and craft. LEVELSis available for pre-order at smarturl.it/FameOnFireLEVELS

With LEVELS, Fame On Fire set out to show how important music is for the band and their fans. According to guitarist Blake Saul, "Our band exists because all of us grew up together and we each found our own ways to music, which is living and breathing inside of us." LEVELS proves that Fame On Fire is ready to help define a new era of rock music. Just don't call Fame On Fire a cover band.

Fans can pre-order LEVELS and receive an instant download of "Her Eyes," "HEADSPACE FT. POORSTACY," "Down," "Scars of Love" and "Now & Forever feat. Trevor Wentworth" now at smarturl.it/FameOnFireLEVELS/itunes

Fame On Fire is Bryan Kuznitz (vocals), Blake Saul (guitarist), Paul Spirou (bass), and Alex Roman(drums).

Listen to the new single here:

