Falling In Reverse Announces Fall 2019 Tour
Falling In Reverse have announced their Fall 2019 tour plans. The band will embark on the headline Episode IV Tour with Crown the Empire and Tom MacDonald. The tour is presented by The Noise. All dates are below.
Falling In Reverse recently dropped the song "DRUGS," which features Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor. Watch and listen here. It's the third and final track of its recent trilogy of standalone songs, which also includes "Losing My Life" and "Losing My Mind." The trio of videos has accumulated over 35 million combined views they began releasing last year.
Falling In Reverse's latest full-length album, Coming Home, is out now via Epitaph Records.
FALLING IN REVERSE ON TOUR:
WITH CROWN THE EMPIRE + TOM MACDONALD
PRESENTED BY THE NOISE:
11/7 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater
11/8 - Flagstaff, AZ -The Orpheum
11/9 - Tucson, AZ -The Rialto Theatre
11/11 - Dallas, TX -House of Blues
11/12 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
11/14 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
11/15 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre
11/16 -Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory
11/17 - Columbus, OH - Athenaeum Theatre
11/19 - New Haven, CT -Toad's Place
11/20 - Providence, RI -The Strand
11/22 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater
11/23 - Albany, NY- Upstate Concert Hall
11/24 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen
11/26 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
11/27 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theatre AC
11/29 - Omaha, NE -The Slowdown
11/30 - Madison, WI -The Sylvie
12/1 - Columbia, MO -The Blue Note
12/3 - St Louis, MO The Pageant
12/10 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
12/11 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues