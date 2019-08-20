Falling In Reverse Announces Fall 2019 Tour

Falling In Reverse have announced their Fall 2019 tour plans. The band will embark on the headline Episode IV Tour with Crown the Empire and Tom MacDonald. The tour is presented by The Noise. All dates are below.



Falling In Reverse recently dropped the song "DRUGS," which features Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor. Watch and listen here. It's the third and final track of its recent trilogy of standalone songs, which also includes "Losing My Life" and "Losing My Mind." The trio of videos has accumulated over 35 million combined views they began releasing last year.



Falling In Reverse's latest full-length album, Coming Home, is out now via Epitaph Records.



FALLING IN REVERSE ON TOUR:

WITH CROWN THE EMPIRE + TOM MACDONALD

PRESENTED BY THE NOISE:



11/7 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

11/8 - Flagstaff, AZ -The Orpheum

11/9 - Tucson, AZ -The Rialto Theatre

11/11 - Dallas, TX -House of Blues

11/12 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11/14 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

11/15 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

11/16 -Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

11/17 - Columbus, OH - Athenaeum Theatre

11/19 - New Haven, CT -Toad's Place

11/20 - Providence, RI -The Strand

11/22 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater

11/23 - Albany, NY- Upstate Concert Hall

11/24 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

11/26 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

11/27 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theatre AC

11/29 - Omaha, NE -The Slowdown

11/30 - Madison, WI -The Sylvie

12/1 - Columbia, MO -The Blue Note

12/3 - St Louis, MO The Pageant

12/10 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

12/11 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues





