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FORBIDDEN to Bring Chaos By Design US Tour to Brooklyn Nov 5

The Bay Area thrash legends return with a new self-titled album and support from fellow metal acts Heathen and Void.

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FORBIDDEN to Bring Chaos By Design US Tour to Brooklyn Nov 5

Thrash metal band FORBIDDEN is bringing its 'Chaos By Design US Tour' to Saint Vitus in Brooklyn on November 5th, with support from Heathen and Void. The tour finds the Bay Area band headlining a night of technical thrash and heavy metal alongside two fellow acts in the genre.

Formed in 1985 in Fremont, California as Forbidden Evil, FORBIDDEN quickly established themselves as one of the defining bands of the Bay Area thrash movement. Their landmark albums 'Forbidden Evil' (1988) and 'Twisted Into Form' (1990) helped cement their reputation for technical precision and melodic songwriting, while tours alongside Exodus, Death Angel, Testament, and Sacred Reich further solidified their place in the genre.

Following their return in 2023 with founding guitarist Craig Locicero, longtime bassist Matt Camacho, and a revitalized lineup, the band entered a new creative era with 'Divided By Zero,' their first new song in 15 years. On October 23rd, FORBIDDEN will release their highly anticipated self-titled album via BLKIIBLK, marking their first full-length release since 2010. With the new record ushering in a reinvigorated chapter for the Bay Area band, the group is bringing that next era to the stage with the 'Chaos By Design US Tour.'

Event Details

DATE: November 5th

CITY, STATE: Brooklyn, NY

VENUE: Saint Vitus

DOOR TIME: 6:00pm

TICKETS: https://dice.fm/event/53mrxk-forbidden-heathen-void-5th-nov-saint-vitus-new-york-city-tickets

SUPPORT: Heathen & Void

Click Here to Get Tickets
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