Photos: SAXON to Release New Album GODS OF THUNDER, Share Title Track

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British heavy metal band Saxon are returning with GODS OF THUNDER, their new studio album that draws on history, fantasy, horror, ancient mythology, pagan rites and the enduring spirit of rock 'n' roll. GODS OF THUNDER is set for release via Silver Lining Music on January 22. Pre-orders are available from September 2.

Photo Credit: Pep Bonet













The new single and title track, described as a powerful, anthemic journey into the world of Celtic mythology, has been released. ''Gods of Thunder' is a mighty tale of Celtic mythology, packed with the spirit and power of true heavy metal,' exclaims Biff Byford. 'Turn it up and bang your head!'

Produced by founder and frontman Biff Byford and mixed by Andy Sneap (Judas Priest, Exodus, Accept and Priest guitarist), GODS OF THUNDER captures the band combining forceful performances with vivid, meticulously crafted storytelling. Pounding bass and drums, searing guitars and Biff Byford's voice combine to create a sonic barrage of British metal, carrying the spirit of the past, present and future. Each track is built around the weight, dynamics and intricate arrangements that have long defined Saxon's music.

'We had great fun making this album,' says Biff. 'This is gonna be one to beat!'

Byford's longstanding passion for history is central to the album, with his distinctive storytelling bringing characters and events from the past vividly to life across ten songs. On 'The Bloody Tower (The Ballad of Anne Boleyn),' Byford recounts the politically charged execution of Anne Boleyn, while in 'Medusa' the focus shifts to myth, driven by a taut, mesmeric riff delivered at a relentless pace. 'Remember the Alamo' charges forward with the fast-paced energy and spirit of early '80s NWOBHM. The twin-guitar attack of Doug Scarratt and Brian Tatler is particularly prominent on 'Temple of Rock,' underpinned by the rhythm section of Nigel Glockler and Tim 'Nibbs' Carter. The album closes with 'MI5,' which brings together themes of the Berlin Wall and Cold War espionage.

With the new single released, Saxon's forthcoming UK shows are selling fast. Fans can expect a set featuring new material alongside classic songs. Further dates on the GODS OF THUNDER – World Tour are expected to be announced.

GODS OF THUNDER will be available on a range of vinyl variants, CD, exclusive bundles and digital formats, with pre-orders available from September 2.

Gods of Thunder – World Tour Part 1 (Castles & Eagles Production)

13 Feb - CIVIC HALL, Wolverhampton (UK)

14 Feb - O2 ACADEMY, Glasgow (UK)

16 FEB - TELEGRAPH BUILDING, Belfast (UK)

17 FEB - 3OLYMPIA THEATRE, Dublin (IE)

19 FEB - O2 APOLLO, Manchester (UK)

20 FEB - O2 CITY HALL, Newcastle (UK)

21 FEB - CITY HALL, Sheffield (UK)

23 FEB - THE GREAT HALL, Cardiff (UK)

24 FEB - BEACON, Bristol (UK)

25 FEB - O2 GUILDHALL, Southampton (UK)

27 FEB - EVENTIM APOLLO, London (UK)

Tickets available from www.saxon747.com

Saxon

Biff Byford – Vocals

Nigel Glockler – Drums

Doug Scarratt – Guitar

Brian Tatler – Guitar

Nibbs Carter – Bass



Photo Credit: Pep Bonet

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