F9 Remixes Alanis Morissette's Latest Single 'Smiling'

For eight years, Alanis Morissette fans have been waiting for a follow up to the Gold album, 'Havoc And Bright Lights' and finally the time has come! 'Such Pretty Forks In The Road' will be the Grammy award winner's ninth studio album.

Alanis' recent singles 'Reasons I Drink' and 'Smiling' will both feature in the album track list which was produced in collaboration with songwriter Michael Farrell (Morrissey, Macy Gray and others) and producer Alex Hope (Troye Sivan, Ben Platt, Tove Lo).

'Smiling has now been remixed by F9 alias James Wiltshire. For over a decade, the British artist was one half of the successful producer/remix duo The Freemasons, who landed a UK Top Ten hit in 2007 with their anthem 'Uninvited', a dance version of the Alanis Morsette's own song (newly sung by Bailey Tzuke). The Grammy-nominated producer, remixer, musician and engineer F9 has recently had further success with his hit 'Sticks And Stones' with Nelly Furtado in 2018.

Listen below!

At the end of February Alanis Morissette performed songs from the new album for the first time at Shepherd's Bush Empire to critical acclaim. This Autumn she will embark on a thirteen-date European tour, which will see her perform at O2 Arena, London on September 28th.





