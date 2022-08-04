Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Eyedress Shares 'In the Dog House' With Franky Villani & 'Dream Dealer' With Chad Hugo

Both tracks are taken from his forthcoming album, FULL TIME LOVER, set for release August 26.

Aug. 4, 2022  

Manila-born, Los Angeles-based rising star Eyedress shares two new songs today. "IN THE DOG HOUSE" features pro-skateboarder Franky Villani, his first ever musical feature and appearance in a video. Dickies' sponsored, Villani also skates for New Balance.

Eyedress also releases "DREAM DEALER," a collaboration with acclaimed producer and multi-instrumentalist, and fellow Filipino-American Chad Hugo.

Both tracks are taken from his much-anticipated forthcoming album, FULL TIME LOVER, set for release August 26 via Lex Records-pre-order/pre-save it here.

FULL TIME LOVER finds Eyedress working with a host of collaborators including, The Drums, Gonjasufi, HOMESHAKE, Nosaj Thing, Paul Cherry, Chuck Strangers, Na-Kel Smith and Slimesito.

Eyedress has released a handful of tracks from the album thus far, including "A GOOD LIFE," "2 HEADED GOAT," "SMOKE & MIRRORS," "HOUSE OF CARDS," "SPAGHETTI" featuring HOMESHAKE and "STILL IN LOVE." The campaign kicked off alongside his debut Coachella performance, praised by HYPEBEAST as "epic" in their festival interview.

"This is the album where I'm putting all the genres together, and I usually keep them separate," he explains. "I'll drop a whole rap album, or I'll drop a whole guitar album. But I thought, maybe everyone already knows me as this person who does all of these things. So why don't I just put it all on the same album?"

Eyedress, born Idris Vicuña, signed to Lex Records following the release of his debut album in 2017. In 2020, his album Let's Skip to the Wedding featured viral hit single "Jealous" which has been used in over 1 million TikTok videos-peaking at #10 on TikTok's Top Alternative Rock Tracks of 2021. The song-now certified platinum-has 239 million streams and counting on Spotify and was his first single to chart in the U.S. "Romantic Lover" from the LP was recently awarded a gold certification.

His last album, Mulholland Drive, was released in 2021, and found him collaborating with a range of acclaimed artists, including King Krule, Dâm-Funk, Stones Throw producer Vex Ruffin and more. The album features "Something About You," which recently achieved gold certification in the U.S.

Watch the new music video here:

Listen to the new single here:




