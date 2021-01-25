Everbloom Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup

Everbloom Virtual Music Festival has announced the official lineup of participating Canadian hip hop and R&B artists. Organized by Waveland Canada, with support from Music Canada and the City of Toronto, Everbloom features an incredible lineup of established and breakout musicians for the 2.5 hour virtual experience taking place on January 30, 2021 at 7 PM EST. The festival is free to attend, and will be hosted on Happin, a Toronto-based livestream platform with a passion for the music industry.

Everbloom 2021 Lineup:



Quincy Morales

Gary Beals

Aphrose

Joyia

The Free Label

Del Hartley

Dallas

Kei-Li & HMLT

3409

Osé

Full details of the schedule will be available soon on Everbloomfestival.com.

