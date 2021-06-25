Eve 6 Releases New EP 'grim value'

Non-legendary rock band Eve 6 has today released their new EP grim value. The five song collection features recent singles "can we combine" and "black nova," which showed the band returning to their punk roots with fast-paced, aggressive melodies. grim value is out now via Velocity Records and can be streamed and purchased at eve6.lnk.to/grimvalue.

On the new EP, front man Max Collins shares: "this ep is ok. it's not great but we had fun making it and it's sure as s better than anything the foo fighters have ever done."

Eve 6 is an established band. The radio has played them over 5.6 Billion times. They've had multiple hit songs ("Inside Out," "Here's The Night," and "Promise"). They've sold over 3,364,003 albums (they've never had an album sell less than 250k copies), and most recently, the band has found a new voice and audience on Twitter, quadrupling their followers in just a couple of weeks.

The viral attention has led to high-profile press from Rolling Stone, Spin, and even The Washington Post, all discussing how front man Max Collins is more than just the King of Music Twitter.

Eve 6's new EP grim value is the release they would have made had they never been plucked by the mid 90's major label machine. While grim value is a new chapter in the band's material, it's very clearly still from the book of Eve 6 and will resonate with the band's current fanbase.

Eve 6 has caught a strong second wind, and grim value is a release that will stand the test of time. grim value is available now at eve6.lnk.to/grimvalue.