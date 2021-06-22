Ethel Cain Releases Video for 'God's Country'

With her debut EP, Inbred, released to rave reviews, Ethel Cain continues to flesh out its storyline with a video for "God's Country" ft. Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, and directed by Ethel herself. The video premieres today via The FADER. Previous singles include "Michelle Pfeiffer" ft. Lil Aaron, "Crush," and "Unpunishable," which premiered via the Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music.

"God's Country" follows our young heroine on a cross-country journey, shot on an old-school camcorder. Traveling through the depths of Texas (actual God's country) to Ojai's Matilija Dam, we see these sites as Ethel does for the first time: with awe. Along her travels, she's joined by friends and collaborators (Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Brooks Ginnan, Edith Underground), each of them as much a landmark as towering mountains and endless fields.

"I wanted the video to be a homage to all the home videos my family shot when I was a kid," Ethel shares. "It was my first road trip and my first time driving through the west and it was just a life-changing experience that made me feel the exact same way I felt when I was writing the song."

Raised a backwoods churchgoer in the deep south, Ethel Cain combines elements of rock, country & cinematic nostalgia with ethereal vocals & raw lyrics to create her unique sound. With early co-signs from artists Charli XCX and Grimes, Ethel Cain aka Hayden Anhedonia stands out as a female artist who wrote, produced, and mixed her EP Inbred from the basement of the church she calls home in rural Indiana. She is also the architect behind the gritty, haunting visual content that has amassed her loyal, growing fanbase. Her EP has received overwhelming support from Spotify, Apple, Tidal, Pitchfork, Paper Magazine, Zane Lowe, The Fader, The Line Of Best Fit, NPR, Billboard, Vice, and Nylon.

Listen here: