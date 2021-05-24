Ernest Kohl's 'Come To Me' Premieres On The Musical Theatre Radio Station

MUSICAL THEATRE RADIO And EMG/UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP INC. In Association With NOCTURNAL ARTISTS INC. proudly announce that ERNEST KOHL'S new release "COME TO ME" - [Feat. LINDA IMPERIAL] - THE REMIXES from the Broadway Musical "DISASTER" is being premiered on this weekend's show "THE SATURDAY NIGHT PARTY"!

"THE SATURDAY NIGHT PARTY"! is Musical Theatre Radio newest and hottest Musical theatre canon party show and programed by famed Musical Theatre Director and Historian Jean-Paul Yovanoff who is also Musical Theatre Radio's CEO and Program Director. "THE SATURDAY NIGHT PARTY"! is aired on each Saturday at 9:00 P.M. EST.

This week's MAY 22, 2021 very special featured artist is non other than renown International Award-Winning Billboard Recording Artist ERNEST KOHL.

Ernest Kohl, recording artist and multi-talented performer, has become a celebrated force within the music industry with an impressive body of international hits. With 21 consecutive "Top Ten" smash singles, 131 of which soared to the #1 Hit position in Dance Music Authority (DMA), Billboard, Street Sound and Dance Music Report's (DMR) Top Fifty Charts, Eurodance Charts, Promo Club Chart, LGBTQ Music Chart and Dance & Pop Radio Charts, it's no wonder Kohl received DMA's "Best Male Vocalist" Award in 1990. From 1991 to 2012 he received nominations for "Song of The Year," "Best Producer/Arranger" and "Best Live Performer" as well as "Best Male Vocalist." In just a few short years, Ernest has also established himself as an accomplished producer, musical arranger, writer, actor, dancer, model, director, choreographer and chairman of his own independent production company.

"COME TO ME" - The Remixes features a Special Full-Length CD with 7 incredible new remixes, that are sure to take clubland as well as radio by storm! The remixes for "COME TO ME""- The Remixes were skillfully handled by Award Winning Mix-Masters, Jimmy Michaels, Kyler Dayne and last but not least, ("The GodFather Of Disco") The Legendary Tom Moulton [A TOM MOULTON MIX]

"COME TO ME" - The Remixes has a complete retro sound with a contemporary new dance/pop sound with a classic appeal, that creates a crossover explosive sound! The hot new mixes range from Nu-Disco to Progressive EDM-Euro-NRG to Circuit to Mainstream Club.

"COME TO ME" is the rousing featured Enthusiastic Disco Anthem from the Broadway Musical "DISASTER"!

This new Maxi-Single is from Ernest Kohl's Brand New #1 Hit Full-Length Double CD/LP's ERNEST KOHL "DISCOFIED" VOL #1 & VOL. #2 - Which is A Special 2 Deluxe Volume Double CD/Album's Collector Anthology Edition Set of Ernest Kohl's Greatest Hit's & Special Remixes & Brand New Special Bonus Tracks & ERNEST KOHL "DISCOFIED" - MEGA-MIX!