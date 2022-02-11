Ernest Kohl Releases WEN U DREEM

"WEN U DREEM" - The New Remixes & More is a brand new original Maxi-Single from Ernest Kohl, uniting him again with Producer Steve Skinner (Known for his work on the award-winning Broadway Musical "RENT" & Bette Midler), who previously Co-Produced Ernest Kohl's # 1 smash hits's "SOONER OR LATER", "BAD TO BE GOOD", "FOLLOW YOUR HEART" & "TO SAVE THE LOVE".

This new reunion has produced an exciting new progressive EDM-Circuit -NRG-Euro-Club-Pop crossover song that completely new unique sound that is totally amazing.

"WEN U DREEM" - The New Remixes & More features a special CD's with 24 incredible new remixes plus 2 Special Bonus Remixes that are sure to take clubland as well as radio by storm!

The remixes for "WEN U DREEM"- The New Remixes & More were skillfully handled by Mix-Masters, Jimmy Michaels, Everton Junior, Steve Skinner, Ouantize, Mike Bordes, Drew G. & Abe Clements, Carnaby & Jones, Elliot S., Jason Andrews, DJ Kor, & ("THE "GODFATHER OF DISCO" himself )Tom Moulton ("A TOM MOULTON MIX")

"WEN U DREEM" - The New Remixes & More has a complete contemporary new dance/pop sound with a classic appeal, that creates a crossover explosive sound! The hot new mixes range from progressive EDM to Circuit to Euro to NRG to Italo to Nu-Disco to Mainstream Club!

"WEN U DREEM" is the Iconic Uplifting Inspirational Anthem from the Electrifying Musical "EIKASIA"!

This new Maxi-Single is from Ernest Kohl's brand new 2 #1Hit full-length double CD/LP's: ERNEST KOHL "DISCOFIED" VOL. #1 & VOL. #2

ERNEST KOHL'S "WEN U DREEM" - The New Remixes & More CAPTURES THE BRAND NEW CLUB SOUND AND IS SURE TO BE THE BIGGEST HIT OF THE SEASON!

This brand new Maxi-single is now available at all fine Digital Distributors, Including iTunes:https://apple.co/36brnmJ

And Amazon:https://amzn.to/3oJYHHF

And:Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/album/3ZwzGQZdMQ5YbXiBgqN0HS

Beatport:https://www.beatport.com/release/wen-u-dreem-the-new-remixes-more/3619715

YouTube (1st Radio RemixVideo):https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7GkEcevC08

YouTube (1st Audio/Lyric Video):https://bit.ly/3BbSZDy

VIMEO (1st Radio Remix Video):https://vimeo.com/676279654

Released World-wide on: Febuary 11, 2022 on EMG/UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP INC.

For more information on ERNEST KOHL: www.ERNESTKOHL.COM