Entertainment One Adds Country Artist Kalie Shorr to Publishing Roster

Entertainment One ("eOne") is happy to announce an exclusive publishing deal with country artist Kalie Shorr via its joint venture with Vintern Songs.



eOne's Global President, Music Chris Taylor, says "We are blown away with the depth of Kalie's songwriting ability and are already integrating her talent with our teams in Nashville and Los Angeles. Not only is she a fantastic artist, but we can't wait to utilize her work in take her work into new realms like TV and Film."



Said Aaron Pearce, CEO of Vintern Songs, "Kalie is an amazing triple threat singer/songwriter/musician. She is a true artist, a fabulous writer, and I couldn't be more thrilled to be in business with her."



Shorr says, "Songwriting is my passion, both to tell my own story and help other artists articulate theirs. As someone who writes in several different genres, eOne and Vintern are the perfect partners to help me take big steps in multiple directions. I feel so supported by them, both as an artist and as a songwriter, and I'm excited to see the doors we will open together. "



Shorr's latest release - and first album - Open Book has been widely praised by The New York Times, NPR Music, Rolling Stone, People, Taste of Country and many more. Just last week, Variety said this about Open Book: "Kalie Shorr turned in 2019's best freshman country effort."



As a songwriter, Kalie has had songs featured in media such as Paramount's Yellowstone, CMT's Nashville and the NFL, as well as recent singles by Will Jay, Miranda Glory and Honey County. She is currently working on multiple other projects that will be released in 2020.



Shorr is currently on tour with LeAnn Rimes for her "You and Me and Christmas" Tour and will be playing Nashville's New Year's Eve concert, Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight, with Keith Urban, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, The Struts, Amanda Shires, Bren Joy and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.





