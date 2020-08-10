Emily Rosenfeld Releases Cover of 'Cruel Summer'

Emily Rosenfeld has recorded a cover of Bananarama's 1983 song “Cruel Summer” and it is now available for download and streaming

As this year has truly brought us a cruel summer, Emily Rosenfeld has recorded a cover of Bananarama's 1983 song "Cruel Summer" and it is now available for download and streaming! "Cruel Summer" was also covered by Ace of Base in the 1990's.

Emily is a young actress who made her Broadway debut in the 2012 revival of ANNIE in the principal role of "Molly". She also appeared as "Emily" in the 2015 Radio City Music Hall New York Spring Spectacular. Emily has appeared live on The Tony Awards and in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

She recorded "Cruel Summer '20" in her bedroom, while in quarantine. The track was arranged by Jeff Thomson (Pulp Up the Volume, Jawbreaker, Nancy Drew), with musical direction by Trapper Felides.

Emily says, "It's a hard time for so many people right now, both emotionally and economically. Summer was essentially cancelled. Most people are home and there aren't many places to go. I thought that this was a perfect song to cover, as this summer is truly a "cruel summer." My hope is that through this song, I can raise some money for The Actors Fund, an amazing organization that supports performing arts and entertainment professionals in need."

Emily lent her voice to benefit the Actors Fund earlier this year as well, when she participated in an online Q&A with other ANNIE cast members.

Stream and download now on iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, SoundCloud, Spotify, Pandora, YouTube, YouTube Music, Google Play, TikTok, Deezer, Tidal and others by visiting https://lnk.to/sTLTdjUF. Follow Emily on Instagram @emrosenfeld and learn more about Emily on her official website: www.emilyrosenfeld.net

