Emily Ann Roberts Joins Jamey Johnson's 'What A View Tour' For Eight Dates

Country music singer/songwriter Emily Ann Roberts is set to join select dates on Jamey Johnson’s What A View Tour, kicking off on July 30 in Greensboro, North Carolina and continuing through September 21 in Cherokee, North Carolina. Check out the full list of tour dates below and purchase your tickets HERE.



Emily Ann has had a major year, kicking off 2024 by supporting Blake Shelton on his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour. Since then, she has been busy with her own shows, including recently headlining the National Cornbread Festival in South Pittsburg, Tennessee. She is quickly becoming a sought-after and well-known act, appealing to both mainstream country audiences and, with Jamey Johnson inviting her to share the stage, a wider range of music fans.



As a member of CMT’s 2024 Next Women of Country, Emily Ann has additional opportunities to be seen on the road this year. This includes an appearance at CMA Fest in Nashville on June 6 at the Good Molecules Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Plaza, Country Thunder Bristol, Wisconsin and Florida, Voices of America Festival in West Chester, Ohio and many more.

JAMEY JOHNSON WHAT A VIEW TOUR DATES FEATURING EMILY ANN ROBERTS:

July 30 - Greensboro, N.C. - White Oak Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 - Raleigh, N.C. - Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug. 2 - Charlotte, N.C. - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater

Aug. 16 - Johnson City, Tenn. - Freedom Hall Civic Center

Aug. 17 - Chattanooga, Tenn. - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Aug. 18 -Tupelo, Miss. - Cadence Bank Arena

Sept. 20 - Cherokee, N.C. - Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

Sept. 21 - Cherokee, N.C. - Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

About Emily Ann Roberts

They say the way to the biggest stage is practice, practice, practice. And that’s exactly what Emily Ann Roberts has done, paying her dues from tiny stages in Knoxville to the biggest stage of all, the Grand Ole Opry. Since launching her career, Roberts has now played the coveted Opry stage 19 times. Before that, she made a name for herself on Blake Shelton’s team on The Voice before she’d even graduated from high school. In a way, being named as a runner-up was the biggest win of all. Because now, with all of that performing, songwriting and recording experience, Roberts has already racked up more than 35 million streams and was recently named one of Rolling Stone magazine’s Best Acts of CMA Fest. Growing up in East Tennessee, Roberts was raised on Smoky Mountain music, bluegrass players, and country artists from every era: from Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton to Miranda Lambert and Cody Johnson. And all of that has prepared her to bring the country back to country music and that’s exactly what she’s doing on her debut full-length record, Can’t Hide Country, released on September 22. Recorded at Starstruck Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, and produced by GRAMMY-winning producer, Trent Willmon, Emily Ann's honest and captivating lyrics, along with her exceptional vocal talents, have already received widespread acclaim from both the media and her dedicated fanbase. It's abundantly clear that country music is in capable hands with Roberts at the helm.

