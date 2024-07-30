Emerging Country Powerhouse Duo Willow Hill Releases New EP 'Better Together'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emerging country powerhouse country duo Willow Hill releases their new EP, "Better Together," out everywhere now.

Comprised of husband-wife team Alexandra and CT Fields, Willow Hill has been captivating audiences with their unique blend of heartfelt storytelling and dynamic melodies. Recognized as a Rolling Stone "Band To Watch," the duo's latest release continues to showcase their distinct style, further cementing their place as one of country music's most promising emerging acts.

"With Better together, we wanted to take the best songs that we have written to date, and make a true duo record. That's why we gave it this title. We wanted to say that we are better as songwriters, artists, human beings, and as a couple because of each other. And we really wanted to showcase that. Some artists shy away from that kind of affection and honesty," shares WIllow Hill. "But we really feel like we are blessed to know each other, and create music together on the scale that we do now. Touring over 200 days a year in 15 countries as an independent artist is a lot of intensity. But, how cool is it to create art and work with the person you love and respect the most on earth? We count our blessings every day."

"BETTER TOGETHER" EP TRACKLISTING:

Whiskey or Wine (C.T. Fields, Alexandra Fields, Benji Harris) I Still Drink About You (C.T. Fields, Alexandra Fields, Benji Harris) You Ain't From Around Here (C.T. Fields, Alexandra Fields) Shake What Your Mama Gave (C.T. Fields, Alexandra Fields, Benji Harris) Brick and Mortar Man (C.T. Fields, Alexandra Fields, Shaye Smith)

Infusing feel-good energy, a bombastic live show, and heartfelt storytelling, Willow Hill has performed at major festivals like Summerfest, Rocklahoma, Sturgis, Warped Tour, and more, supporting artists such as Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Pat Benatar, Zac Brown, Aaron Lewis, Brett Eldredge, to name a few.

With their new EP "Better Together," Willow Hill continues to deliver the compelling music and dynamic performances that have earned them a loyal and growing fanbase. Don't miss out on experiencing this remarkable duo's latest work.

Comments