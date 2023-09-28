Elton John, H.E.R., & More Join Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony; Coming to Disney+ and ABC

he Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced a new streaming and broadcast home on Disney+ and ABC.

The 2023 Induction ceremony will be broadcast live coast to coast on Disney+ from Brooklyn, New York, on FRIDAY, NOV. 3 (8:00 p.m. EDT/7:00 p.m. CDT/6:00 p.m. MDT/5:00 p.m. PDT), and will be available to stream following the ceremony. ABC will air a special featuring performance highlights and standout moments on MONDAY, JAN. 1, 2024 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST).

“This historic live stream on Disney+ and special on ABC is a testament to the diverse sounds and enduring power of rock and roll,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Over the last three decades, the annual live Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction has become music’s highest honor, celebrating the artists who’ve defined generations and changed music forever.”

Fans can expect the stage to come alive with rare once-in-a-lifetime performances and collaborations by Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan, and Willie Nelson as well as special guests Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, Elton John, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent, New Edition, and many more. These performers will celebrate the legacy and influence of the class of 2023, who represent the diversity and vitality that define and illuminate the meaning of rock-and-roll.

“The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has been the home to some of the most memorable moments in music history and celebrates the immeasurable impact these artists have had on the industry and culture,” added Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “We are so excited to offer audiences a front-row seat when they tune in on Disney+ and ABC.”

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place Friday, Nov. 3, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, at 8:00 p.m. EDT. The Ceremony honors this year’s inductees: Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners, along with DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray for Musical Influence, and Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin for Musical Excellence, as well as Don Cornelius for the Ahmet Ertegun Award. This year’s ceremony is sponsored by City National Bank.

For more information on the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, visit rockhall.com.