Ellise Shares 'Feeling Something Bad' Single

Emerging alt-pop star Ellise shares her new single "Feeling Something Bad today; listen/share HERE. She's also unveiled an eerie video to accompany the track, directed by Joakim Carlsson (Duke Dumont, Grace VanderWaal); check it out below. The track is the second cut from Ellise's upcoming debut album, out later this spring, and follows "Bubblegum Brain" with its video starring drag superstar Shea Couleé, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5.

"I just love dramatizing little everyday feelings in life, so this is my big dramatic 'I have a crush on you' song," says Ellise, noting that she wrote "Feeling Something Bad" about a boy she barely knew.

"The day I made it, I felt like I had a breakthrough with how I make music. It was so different from anything I had made before, and it really pushed me to keep challenging myself throughout the making of the rest of my album."

Bay Area-born Ellise is attracted to pop music's ability to access the dark sides of the human experience. Her catalogue includes two Halloween EPs: 2018's Can You Keep a Secret? and 2019's Under My Bed. "911" from her debut EP attracted significant attention upon release, and Ellise has only continued to build her following since then, with over 100 million total streams across platforms to date. More music from Ellise is imminent.

