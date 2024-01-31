Ellen Arkbro & Johan Graden Share New Track 'Postcard Greetings'

The song is emblematic of the album's powerful, bittersweet sense of tension and release.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe Photo 1 Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe
'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 2 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For New Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW Photo 3 Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW
Listen: Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen & More Sing on the HAZBIN HOTEL Photo 4 Listen: Hear Christian Borle, Alex Brightman Sing In HAZBIN HOTEL

Ellen Arkbro & Johan Graden Share New Track 'Postcard Greetings'

Following the release of their debut collaborative album I get along without you very well, Ellen Arkbro & Johan Graden have shared the bonus track "Postcard greetings".

The song is emblematic of the album's powerful, bittersweet sense of tension and release. Arkbro's casts haunting melodies over stretched and melancholic chords from a lush chamber ensemble, her trumpet mirroring her stark voice. 

This slow and startling composition first appeared as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of I get along without you very well, performed by a chamber ensemble of low instruments; viola, bass clarinet and contrabass, together with Ellen on trumpet.

Since the album's release, Arkbro & Graden have presented live renditions of the album at Berlin Jazz Festival and Rewire Festival, joined by lauded performers like Josefin Runsteen, Pär-Ola Landin, Per Texas Johansson, and more. 

Ellen Arkbro & Johan Graden embody the limitless curiosity and fearless innovation of the Swedish and Berlin new music scenes they inhabit. I get along without you very well expands on the duo's intoxicating exploration of meditative, spiritual sonics in unexpected ways. It is a beautiful meeting of two friends and inventive musical minds, resulting in the most affecting and surprising of pop albums.

The record is a daring statement from two of the most progressive voices in contemporary music. In allowing themselves to be at their most vulnerable - with each other, their collaborators and with listeners - they have created some of their most powerful work to date.

Listen to Ellen Arkbro & Johan Graden's "Postcard Greetings":






RELATED STORIES - Music

1
BJ the Chicago Kid Announces The Gravy Tour Photo
BJ the Chicago Kid Announces 'The Gravy Tour'

“The Gravy Tour” will begin on April 27th, 2024, in Alexandria, Virginia, at Birchmere Music Hall, making stops across North America in New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Nashville, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Honolulu, Hawaii at The Blue Note Hawaii on June 6th! Fans can expect to hear songs from the new LP Gravy.

2
Too Close To Touch Announce Final Album For Keeps Photo
Too Close To Touch Announce Final Album 'For Keeps'

Over more than ten years and two full-length releases the band continuously earned praise for their skillful musicianship and intricate arrangements that highlight each member's technical ability. The glue that held them together throughout it all was beloved front man Keaton Pierce, who met his untimely death in 2022.

3
Elsy Wameyo Shares New Single Sinner Photo
Elsy Wameyo Shares New Single 'Sinner'

The song comes on the heels of a momentous 2023 for the rising artist, who supported Genesis Owusu across Australia, appeared at Falls Festival and Lost Paradise, and took home six awards at the South Australia Music Awards for Best Studio Engineer/Producer, Music Video, Song, Solo Artist & Release of the year for her debut EP Nilotic.

4
FEUD: CAPOTE VS. THE SWANS Soundtrack Out Now Photo
FEUD: CAPOTE VS. THE SWANS Soundtrack Out Now

Hollywood Records and FX announce the release of the original soundtrack to the FX eight-episode limited series, “FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans,” with the main title theme by fifteen-time Academy Award nominee, Emmy and six-time GRAMMY winning composer Thomas Newman and score by composer Julia Newman.

More Hot Stories For You

Combo Chimbita & Pachyman Announce Co-Headline U.S. TourCombo Chimbita & Pachyman Announce Co-Headline U.S. Tour
The String Cheese Incident Announces 2024 Red Rocks RunThe String Cheese Incident Announces 2024 Red Rocks Run
Black Pumas To Electrify Fans With Live Concert Broadcast From The Wiltern On VeepsBlack Pumas To Electrify Fans With Live Concert Broadcast From The Wiltern On Veeps
Royal Blood Announce 2024 North American Spring Tour DatesRoyal Blood Announce 2024 North American Spring Tour Dates

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns Video
Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns
Watch CHICAGO Pay Tribute to Chita Rivera Video
Watch CHICAGO Pay Tribute to Chita Rivera
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
HADESTOWN