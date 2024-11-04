Ella Mai Unveils Surprise EP '3'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As a birthday surprise for her fans, Grammy Award-winning R&B singer and songwriter Ella Mai drops her new EP, 3, available on all streaming platforms. Following her critically acclaimed 2022 album, Heart On My Sleeve, the three-track project introduces a fresh chapter for Mai, reinforcing her signature soulful sound, bringing listeners into a journey of love, connection and self-awareness.

This year, as she turns 30, the significance of the number 3 mirrors her personal growth and evolution, aligning beautifully with the themes of maturity and discovery reflected in her music. The number 3, often referred to as the number of joy, is linked to communication and happiness, perfectly aligning with the uplifting spirit of this release. “Hearts On Deck” is a flirtatious anthem celebrating confidence and playfulness as Mai asserts her power and poise while allowing vulnerability to draw her love interest closer. “One of These” is a upbeat and playful track showcasing the thrill of finding an unexpected love that meets all her desires, capturing the irresistible pull of deep connection. “Little Things” is a warm and introspective piece that celebrates love in its simplest forms, showcasing Mai’s appreciation for small acts of devotion and how these “little things” build meaningful relationships.

More on Ella Mai:

In 2018, Ella Mai's breakout single “Boo’d Up” shattered records, holding the No. 1 spot for the most weeks of any song by a woman on the R&B/Hip-Hop Billboard Airplay chart. The track is now RIAA-Certified 8x Platinum. Her follow-up single, the 6x Platinum “Trip,” peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, while her debut album, Ella Mai, has amassed nearly 6 billion streams and is certified 2x Platinum. Ella Mai's chart-topping success has earned her numerous awards, including a GRAMMY for Best R&B Song, three Billboard Music Awards, three iHeartRadio awards, three Soul Train Awards, an NAACP Image Award, and a BET Viewers Choice Award. After four years of global touring and releasing the sultry track “Not Another Love Song,” Ella returned with her catchy and Platinum single “DFMU,” leading up to her highly anticipated sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve. In addition to her musical endeavors, Ella collaborated with Pandora on the “Me” collection, which highlighted personality and individualism through customizable jewelry. She also became the Global Brand Ambassador for Lacoste, representing their fashion-sport silhouette alongside icons like Venus Williams, debuting the collection for the cover of Wonderland’s 2022 Summer Issue. In 2023, Ella headlined and sold-out her Heart On My Sleeve tour, achieving over 80,000 tickets sold. She also received her fourth GRAMMY nomination for her collaboration with Babyface on "Keeps On Fallin’. Fall 2024, Ella released her latest EP, 3, on her 30th birthday as a surprise to her fans. This next chapter captures her artistic growth with a cohesive theme of love and self-awareness, blending her signature R&B style with intimate, expressive songwriting.

Photo Credit: Kanya Iwana

Comments