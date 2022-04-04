Electric Zoo 3.0 Announces Complete Lineup
The festival will be on Labor Day weekend September 2-4 at Randall’s Island Park.
Electric Zoo is this year's most evolved festival yet, as they recently announced the new 3.0 theme that shows the festival joining the technology revolution dominated Web 3.0 and other innovative tech. Today, New York's premiere electronic music festival, Electric Zoo is excited to announce their powerhouse lineup, curated with help from the fans, featuring DJ Snake (sunset set), Armin Van Buuren, VNSSA, Martin Garrix, Pauline Herr, Black Carl!, John Summit + many more who will join the festival on Labor Day weekend September 2-4 at Randall's Island Park.
The taste and trends of dance music are changing and EZOO was determined to create their lineup to satisfy their community. Through feedback and choices in the EZOO Artist List surveys, fans asked for more house and techno, and Martin Garrix was the number one requested artist. Fans will be excited to see plenty of festival favorites from these genres including Chris Lake, Chelina Manuhutu, Gorgon City, Andrea Olivia b2b Ilario Alicante, AC Slater, Will Clarke, and Matroda. EZOO is also bringing heavy hitters like Whipped Cream, Diesel, Wreckno, G Jones B2B Eprom, Seven Lions, and Netsky, along with what is sure to be a highly anticipated Porter Robinson set.
In addition to exclusive B2B's along with sunset sets from Diplo and DJ Snake, which no doubt are sure to go down as legendary, EZOO 3.0 is proud to usher in the new wave of artists on their meteoric rise like Kyle Walker, Wax Motif, CID, and Sidepiece. Joining this year as your hosts for the six stage takeovers are: Sunday School, Carl Cox Invites, Bite This!, Brownies & Lemonade, Confession, and Odyzey. EZOO 3.0 has gone above and beyond at delivering a robust lineup that checks all of the boxes no matter where you find yourself on the festival grounds or which beats make you move.
"We are grateful to the city of New York, our EZOO community, the Artists, and Industry friends from all over the World for all the support we've received over the years. We are humbled to be able to return to Randall's Island for our 13th edition. Let's discover what Electric Zoo 3.0 is all about together this Labor Day Weekend!" - Michael Julian (Chief Of Marketing).
Kevin Mitchell, Senior Director of Talent adds, "Electric Zoo 3.0's lineup represents our continued commitment to showcasing electronic music's most in-demand artists as well as providing a platform for tomorrow's rising stars to shine today. We have never been more proud to be New York's electronic music festival."
Known for its extravagant and outlandish annual themes created with intelligent artistry, like 2015's Transformed, 2019's Evolved, and last year's Supernaturals, Electric Zoo will take music fans on a cosmic musical journey beyond their wildest imaginations with 3.0, a gathering that embraces unexplainable phenomena and will open music fans' minds to new sounds and experiences. Think of it as a system update. The value and importance of community is higher than ever, crypto has caught up with cash, and digital wallets are becoming more practical than the leather ones. It's the year of advancement - and EZOO is entirely here for it.
Since its inception, the founders have taken ELECTRIC ZOO around the globe, creating satellite soirées in Mexico, Brazil, and China. Still, its three-day hometown run in dance music mecca NYC continues to be the most popular, selling out year after year. A crowd of nearly 100,000 gather in Randall's Island Park annually, according to organizers, with a record-breaking 107,500 attending in 2019. 2022 will be another ambitious undertaking destined to transport its fans beyond musical boundaries.
A HUNDRED DRUMS
ABRAXIS
AC SLATER
AFROJACK
ANDREA OLIVA B2B ILARIO ALICANTE
APASHE
ARMIN VAN BUUREN
ARMNHMR
AU5 X CHIME
BARILAN
BIJOU
BISCITS
BLACK CARL!
BLOSSOM
BONTAN
CAMELPHAT
CANABLISS
CANVAS
CAPOZZI
CARL COX
CHAMPAGNE DRIP
CHARLES MEYER
CHEAT CODES
CHEE B2B TSURUDA
CHELINA MANUHUTU
CHRIS LAKE
CID
CLOZEE
CRISTOPH
DABIN
DEADCROW
DEVON JAMES
DIESEL
DIMENSION
DIPLO (SUNSET SET)
DJ HOLOGRAPHIC
DJ SNAKE (SUNSET SET)
EDEN PRINCE
G JONES B2B EPROM
GATTUSO
GEM & TAURI
GORDO
GORGON CITY
ILAN BLUESTONE
INZO
JASON ROSS
JAUZ
JOEL CORRY
JOHN SUMMIT
JON CASEY B2B CAPSHUN
KYLE WALKER
LAB GROUP
LOCO DICE
LOST KINGS
LUCATI
LUNA MAR
MALAA
MARTIN GARRIX
MATRODA
MELI RODRIGUEZ
MEMBA
MERSIV
MIME
MOORE KISMET
NALA
NETSKY
NOTLO
OF THE TREES
PAULINE HERR
PEEKABOO
PORTER ROBINSON (LIVE)
PRETTY PINK
QRTR
REDRUM
RNÉ
ROME IN SILVER
ROSSY
RUBEN DE RONDE
SEVEN LIONS
SHIP WREK
SIDEPIECE
SLANDER
SPACE WIZARD
SUBDOCTA
SUBTRONICS
SULLY
SUMTHIN SUMTHIN
SURF MESA
SVDDEN DEATH
TAIKI NULIGHT
TCHAMI
TRIPP ST.
TRIVECTA
TRUTH X LIES
VINI VICI
VNSSA
WAX MOTIF
WHIPPED CREAM
WILL CLARKE
WRECKNO
XCRPT
ZACK MARTINO