Electric Kingdom Studios in Westchester, New York Announces Opening

Electric Kingdom Studios, a brand-new recording complex situated in Westchester County, just a half-hour north of New York City, is-to put it simply-like no other studio in operation today. The facility-conceived, designed and built to the specifications of multi-platinum producer, engineer, composer and recording artist Gordon Bahary-offers the unbeatable combination of the finest modern analog equipment along with a cozy, welcoming atmosphere.



Says Bahary, "We've made Electric Kingdom homey: Persian rugs, pianos, and warm, earthy colors. And there's the convenience versus the city. Musicians have said 'I can't believe I can park in the driveway and put my guitar on my back and walk in and record.' They see a hundred acres of adjoining woods. That's the vibe. I made this studio for creativity. I engineer all the projects and work with producers and artists."



The centerpiece of this magnificent private facility is a new Rupert Neve 5088 32-channel console, providing the highest analog audio quality available today. One of less than a dozen of this configuration in existence worldwide, this console was carefully chosen. It includes a 32-channel SwiftMix motorized fader system for complex mixes, working seamlessly with Pro Tools and other DAW's. But, he adds, emphasizing the classic qualities that guide the aesthetic of Electric Kingdom, "The incredible 5052 EQ/mic preamps are my favorite ever, with the classic Neve sound we all love and more. You can dial-in the harmonics and textures of the 60's, 70's, or 80's. The 5051 EQ/compressors are more of the same. The console runs on 96 volts which is high voltage, allowing for incredible dynamics and low distortion. The great Mr. Rupert Neve made this console a 'greatest hits' of all his lifetime's work. It's all about tone and beauty."



Combining this top-tier console with 50 of the very best outboard EQ's and compressors available, two spacious live rooms, a balanced Yamaha C7 Conservatory grand piano in impeccable condition, ATC 45A Studio Reference monitors, sought-after FET and tube microphones - makes Electric Kingdom the dream studio in which an artist can create. There is even the new Moog One - the most powerful analog synthesizer ever made by Moog.