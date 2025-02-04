Edwin McCain Returns with His First Studio Album in 15 Years; First Songs Now Available

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Edwin McCain, the veteran singer-songwriter behind timeless classics like “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask for More,” is back with Lucky, his 11th full-length studio album and first collection of new material since 2011’s Mercy Bound. Produced by Lee Brice and Jerrod Niemann, and recorded at Brice’s Pump House Studios in Nashville, Lucky reflects both McCain’s gratitude for a career spanning more than three decades and his ever-present creative ambition.

“The ‘90s are back in full force, and so am I,” jokes McCain, who took time away from the studio to focus on his family but never left the stage. Now, with Lucky, he’s ready to remind fans why his music remains as powerful as ever.

The album opens with “(Don’t Go) Chasing a Memory,” an emotional reflection on lost love and artistic perseverance, as McCain declares, “I still burn.” The track sets the tone for a record steeped in the raw, heartfelt storytelling that has defined his career. Meanwhile, “Lucky All the Time,” written for Edwin by Old Dominion, offers a rare upbeat moment—a celebratory nod to McCain’s good fortune in sustaining a lifelong career in music. Featuring a duet by Edwin and Old Dominion’s Matt Ramsey, with backing harmonies from the band and Rebecca Lynn Howard, the song showcases the joy McCain found in the recording process, something he admits wasn’t always the case.

“Lee [Brice] has been after me for more than 12 years to do this album,” says McCain. “He changed my mind-set. I never really enjoyed the process of recording in the studio. I just preferred the energy of playing live. I didn’t have the patience, and I was never satisfied with the results. But he, Jerrod [Niemann] and [engineer/mixer] Cody [LaBelle] made it a joyous experience for me.”

With Lucky, McCain also embraces his diverse musical influences, from the aching blues ballad “Love Me or Leave Me Alone” to the Southern rock-infused “Sing for You,” featuring fiery guitar work from Jedd Hughes. Tracks like “The Cheatin’” nod to his storytelling roots, while “Empire” reflects modern sensibilities, incorporating synth elements inspired by his experience watching EDM artist Illenium.

Hailing from Greenville, South Carolina, McCain first broke onto the national scene in 1995 with Honor Among Thieves and quickly became a staple of the ‘90s singer-songwriter boom. Praised by USA Today as a “street corner prophet,” described by Slate as having an “aching tenor,” and hailed by The New York Times as a “great American romantic,” McCain’s music transcends generations. His smash hits, including “I’ll Be” (which peaked at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1999) and “I Could Not Ask for More,” remain cultural touchstones, frequently covered by aspiring artists on American Idol and The Voice. Even pop stars like Justin Bieber and Charlie Puth have paid tribute by covering McCain’s unforgettable ballads.

Beyond his recordings, McCain has expanded into television, producing and hosting Animal Planet’s Flippin’ Ships, and a satellite radio program on SiriusXM, Inside Music with Edwin McCain. Additionally, the father of three has recently found viral success on TikTok, where his witty, self-deprecating humor—often at the expense of his exasperated daughter—has won over a new generation of fans.

Fresh off recent tours with Hootie & the Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Lee Brice, McCain will hit the road again in 2025, including a highly anticipated summer run with Train, bringing Lucky to audiences nationwide.

“I keep thinking, ‘Wait ‘til they hear me sing,’” McCain says with a laugh. But with Lucky, there’s no doubt—he’s not just back, he’s better than ever.

Edwin McCain’s return isn’t just a nostalgic trip—it’s a testament to an artist whose music continues to resonate across generations. With Lucky, he proves that great songs, much like great storytellers, never fade—they only get better with time.

Edwin McCain on the Road

* With Train

^ With Lee Brice



Tues, Feb 18 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium ^

Wed, Feb 19 – Gainesville, GA – Boot Barn Hall

Fri, Feb 21 – Florence, SC – Francis Marion University PAC

Sat, Feb 22 – Augusta, GA – The Bell Auditorium ^

Thurs, Feb 27 – Skokie, IL – North Shore Center PAC

Fri, Feb 28 – Rockford, IL – Coronado PAC ^

Sat, Mar 1 – Council Bluffs, IA – Horseshoe Casino Whiskey Roadhouse

Sun, Mar 2 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota

Wed, Mar 19 – Portsmouth, NH – Music Hall ^

Thurs, Mar 20 – Carteret, NJ – Carteret Performing Arts ^

Sat, Mar 22 – Alexandria, VA – Birchmere

Sun, Mar 23 – Sellersvilla, PA – Sellersville Theatre

Fri, Mar 28 – Boca Raton, FL – Funky Biscuit

Sun, Mar 30 – Mount Dora, FL – Mount Dora Music Hall

Thur, May 15 – McMinnville, TN – The Park Theatre

Fri, Aug 1 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheatre *

Sat, Aug 2 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival *

Sun, Aug 3 – Grand Rapids, MI – Venue TBD *

Tues, Aug 5 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre *

Thurs, Aug 7 – Niagara Falls, ON, CAN – OLG Stage Fallsview Casino *

Fri, Aug 8 – Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands Marvin Sands PAC *

Sat, Aug 9 – Grantville, PA – Hollywood Casino Penn National Race Course *

Tues, Aug 12 – Youngstown, OH – The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre *

Fri, Aug 15 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

Sun, Aug 17 – Cohasset, MA – South Shore Music Circus *

Tues, Aug 19 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody Tent *

Fri, Aug 22 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena *

Sun, Aug 24 – Roanoke, VA – Elmwood Park *

Tues, Aug 26 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP *

Wed, Aug 27 – El Dorado, AR – Murphy Arts District Amphitheatre *

Thurs, Aug 28 – Durank, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater *

Sat, Aug 30 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Amphitheatre *

Sun, Aug 31 – Round Rock, TX – Round Rock Amphitheatre *

Sat, Sept 6 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheatre *

Sun, Sept 7 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheatre *

Tues, Sept 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Venue TBD *

Wed, Sept 10 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

Fri, Sep 12 – Murphys, CA – Ironstone Amphitheater *

Sun, Sept 14 – Napa, CA – Uptown Theatre *

Tues, Sept 16 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Amphitheatre *

Wed, Sept 17 – Seattle, WA – Venue TBD *

Photo credit: Jennifer Troche Walsh

Comments