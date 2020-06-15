ELIZZA Releases Summer-Ready Hit 'Habit'

The new hit is a love-song draped across reggaeton and dancehall beats, which is a step forward in ELIZZA's musical evolution. This latest single points the artist in an exciting new direction, as she pulls sounds from across the mainstream together to produce an emotional banger that's ready for the Top 40.

Listen below!

Speaking about "Habit", ELIZZA beams, ""Habit" is questioning your commitment to a person and trying to answer these questions - has this relationship turned into a habit or is this still alive and worth holding onto?"

"Habit" follows up the Myles Stephenson collaboration "Want to Keep" and her November release "Can't Quit". Both tracks demonstrating growth from ELIZZA that indicate towards an inevitable rise.

The ideas behind "Habit" came out of the blue during a journey to a studio session - an artist who overflows with natural creativity, ELIZZA often receives bolts of inspiration from the blue, recording melodies and lyrics as voice notes in her phone before fleshing them out in the studio with talented producers. This creative process has brought to life a series of incredible singles that point towards a long and successful musical career for a musician determined to express her vision to the world.

ELIZZA started her journey with music from a very young age: singing, performing, and writing poetry when she was young. Initially inspired by pop greats such as Mariah Carey and Michael Jackson, she now also cites artists as such as Dua Lipa, and Jorja Smith as modern day inspirations.

