Duece Releases 4-Track EP DUECE NOT DEUCE

Article Pixel Apr. 7, 2020  
Southampton-based DJ and producer Duece has unveiled his new EP 'Duece Not Deuce', out 7th April via Eloisa Records.

Listen below!

Marking his first release of the new decade, the four-track EP opens with the finely crafted jump up with 'Let It Up' - a track that pairs rave-era samples with the tightest of production. Next up, 'Woo' and 'Half Life' continue along the same path, cultivating measured yet energetic vibes capable of making an impact on any dancefloors. Closing things out, 'Salisbury' is the record's most riotous track - high-octane, unpredictable and laden with menacing intent.

'Duece Not Deuce' is Duece's debut on the fledgling Eloisa, a fresh, new D&B imprint that's 'on a mission to surpass barriers in the D&B scene'. Under the Inperspective Music Group umbrella, the label is determined to instill some fresh energy into the scene.

A stellar new release, 'Duece Not Deuce' sees Eloisa continue to carve a reputation as a D&B label with seriously stringent quality control.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



