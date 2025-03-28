Dua Lipa Releases 'Physical' Remix Featuring Troye Sivan

Listen to the new remix now.
3x GRAMMY and 7x BRIT Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa has released a remix of her UK double platinum single “Physical” featuring fellow award-winning pop sensation Troye Sivan.
The remix features a brand-new verse from Troye, which fans first got their hands on earlier this week after Dua brought Troye out for a surprise performance of “Rush” during one of her five sold-out nights at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena as part of her Radical Optimism World Tour. Following their performance, the duo went down into the crowd to gift one lucky fan a USB drive containing the unreleased track.
The collab comes on the heels of the 5th anniversary of Dua’s GRAMMY Award-winning, certified platinum sophomore album Future Nostalgia, which is also re-released today on a special triple vinyl edition in celebration of the anniversary. Pressed on one yellow splatter vinyl and two traditional black vinyl discs, the 3-LP set includes the album’s original 11 tracks, along with the deluxe Moonlight Edition, and the remix album Club Future Nostalgia, and is available to purchase here.
The Australia/New Zealand leg of Dua’s Radical Optimism World Tour has been off to an exciting start, with six sold-out nights under its belt and four additional sold-out shows coming up across Sydney and Auckland. The show has received glowing reviews from the likes of Rolling Stone Australia, who gave the show four stars and raved it was “a triumph,” as well as from the Herald Sun, who praised the show was “a joyous mixtape of absolute bangers, relentless light shows, and dazzling costume changes.”
After wrapping up in Sydney and Auckland, she’ll kick off the Europe/UK leg in May before returning to North America in September. The tour features multiple nights in most cities, including two sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium in London and four-night runs at both Madison Square Garden in New York and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. For tickets and tour information, visit dualipa.com.
The global tour supports Dua’s third studio album, Radical Optimism, which went No. 1 in 12 countries, including the UK where it became the biggest album debut from a UK female artist in 2024 and garnered the highest week one sales from a UK female artist since 2021. In the US, the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Dua’s biggest sales week yet.
Beyond her album release, 2024 was a milestone year for Dua, featuring headline performances at Glastonbury’s iconic Pyramid Stage in the UK and Austin City Limits in Austin, Texas, as well as her first primetime concert special “An Evening With Dua Lipa” filmed live at The Royal Albert Hall. And in November 2024, Dua also kicked off the Asia leg of her Radical Optimism Tour, with stops in Singapore, Jakarta, Tokyo, Seoul, and more.
Monday, March 17 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena Wednesday, March 19 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena Thursday, March 20 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena Saturday, March 22 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena Sunday, March 23 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena Wednesday, March 26 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Friday, March 28 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Saturday, March 29 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Wednesday, April 02 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
Friday, April 04 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
Sunday, May 11 – Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena
Monday, May 12 – Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena
Thursday, May 15 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Friday, May 16 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Monday, May 19 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Tuesday, May 20 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Friday, May 23 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena
Saturday, May 24 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena
Tuesday, May 27 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Wednesday, May 28 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Saturday, May 31 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Sunday, June 01 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Tuesday, June 03 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wednesday, June 04 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Saturday, June 07 – Milan, Italy – Hippodrome Snai La Maura
Wednesday, June 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Thursday, June 12 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Friday, June 13 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Friday, June 20 – London, England – Wembley Stadium
Saturday, June 21 – London, England – Wembley Stadium
Tuesday, June 24 – Liverpool, UK – Anfield Stadium
Wednesday, June 25 – Liverpool, UK – Anfield Stadium
Friday, June 27 – Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium
Monday, September 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tuesday, September 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Friday, September 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Saturday, September 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Tuesday, September 09 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wednesday, September 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Saturday, September 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sunday, September 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wednesday, September 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thursday, September 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Saturday, September 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sunday, September 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Friday, September 26 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Saturday, September 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Tuesday, September 30 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wednesday, October 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Saturday, October 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sunday, October 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Tuesday, October 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Wednesday, October 08 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Saturday, October 11 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sunday, October 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Wednesday, October 15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Thursday, October 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
