Dua Lipa Releases 'Physical' Remix Featuring Troye Sivan

3x GRAMMY and 7x BRIT Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa has released a remix of her UK double platinum single “Physical” featuring fellow award-winning pop sensation Troye Sivan.

The remix features a brand-new verse from Troye, which fans first got their hands on earlier this week after Dua brought Troye out for a surprise performance of “Rush” during one of her five sold-out nights at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena as part of her Radical Optimism World Tour. Following their performance, the duo went down into the crowd to gift one lucky fan a USB drive containing the unreleased track.

The collab comes on the heels of the 5th anniversary of Dua’s GRAMMY Award-winning, certified platinum sophomore album Future Nostalgia, which is also re-released today on a special triple vinyl edition in celebration of the anniversary. Pressed on one yellow splatter vinyl and two traditional black vinyl discs, the 3-LP set includes the album’s original 11 tracks, along with the deluxe Moonlight Edition, and the remix album Club Future Nostalgia, and is available to purchase here.

The Australia/New Zealand leg of Dua’s Radical Optimism World Tour has been off to an exciting start, with six sold-out nights under its belt and four additional sold-out shows coming up across Sydney and Auckland. The show has received glowing reviews from the likes of Rolling Stone Australia, who gave the show four stars and raved it was “a triumph,” as well as from the Herald Sun, who praised the show was “a joyous mixtape of absolute bangers, relentless light shows, and dazzling costume changes.”

After wrapping up in Sydney and Auckland, she’ll kick off the Europe/UK leg in May before returning to North America in September. The tour features multiple nights in most cities, including two sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium in London and four-night runs at both Madison Square Garden in New York and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. For tickets and tour information, visit dualipa.com.

The global tour supports Dua’s third studio album, Radical Optimism, which went No. 1 in 12 countries, including the UK where it became the biggest album debut from a UK female artist in 2024 and garnered the highest week one sales from a UK female artist since 2021. In the US, the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Dua’s biggest sales week yet.

Beyond her album release, 2024 was a milestone year for Dua, featuring headline performances at Glastonbury’s iconic Pyramid Stage in the UK and Austin City Limits in Austin, Texas, as well as her first primetime concert special “An Evening With Dua Lipa” filmed live at The Royal Albert Hall. And in November 2024, Dua also kicked off the Asia leg of her Radical Optimism Tour, with stops in Singapore, Jakarta, Tokyo, Seoul, and more.

DUA LIPA – RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR 2025 DATES:

Monday, March 17 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Wednesday, March 19 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Thursday, March 20 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Saturday, March 22 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Sunday, March 23 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Wednesday, March 26 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Friday, March 28 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday, March 29 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Wednesday, April 02 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

Friday, April 04 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

Sunday, May 11 – Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena

Monday, May 12 – Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena

Thursday, May 15 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Friday, May 16 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Monday, May 19 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Tuesday, May 20 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Friday, May 23 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena

Saturday, May 24 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena

Tuesday, May 27 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Wednesday, May 28 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Saturday, May 31 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Sunday, June 01 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Tuesday, June 03 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wednesday, June 04 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Saturday, June 07 – Milan, Italy – Hippodrome Snai La Maura

Wednesday, June 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Thursday, June 12 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Friday, June 13 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Friday, June 20 – London, England – Wembley Stadium

Saturday, June 21 – London, England – Wembley Stadium

Tuesday, June 24 – Liverpool, UK – Anfield Stadium

Wednesday, June 25 – Liverpool, UK – Anfield Stadium

Friday, June 27 – Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium

Monday, September 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tuesday, September 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Friday, September 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Saturday, September 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tuesday, September 09 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wednesday, September 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Saturday, September 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sunday, September 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wednesday, September 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thursday, September 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Saturday, September 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sunday, September 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Friday, September 26 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Saturday, September 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Tuesday, September 30 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wednesday, October 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Saturday, October 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sunday, October 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Tuesday, October 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Wednesday, October 08 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Saturday, October 11 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sunday, October 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Wednesday, October 15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Thursday, October 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Miranda

