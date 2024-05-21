Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise & The Scratch Return to The Road for North American Fall Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a successful U.S. run of shows together in February and March, Dropkick Murphys is hitting the road again with punk legends Pennywise and hotly-tipped Dublin rock band The Scratch for a fall North American tour. The trek launches September 24 in New York City and wraps October 27 in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Tickets for the newly announced tour dates go on sale this Friday, May 24 at 10:00 AM local time in each market HERE.

The dates for Dropkick Murphys’ North American fall tour with Pennywise and The Scratch are as follows:

Date City Venue Tue, Sept. 24 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17 Wed., Sept. 25 Philadelphia, PA The Met Thu., Sept. 26 Mississauga, ON Great Canadian Resort Theatre Fri., Sept. 27 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit Mon., Sept. 30 Fayetteville, AR JJ's Live Tue., Oct. 1 Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum Sat., Oct. 5 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre Sun., Oct. 6 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl + Tue., Oct. 8 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium Wed., Oct. 9 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Sun., Oct. 13 Vancouver, BC Harbour Convention Centre Tue., Oct. 15 Penticton, BC Penticton Trade and Convention Centre Wed., Oct. 16 Calgary, AB Big Four Building Thu., Oct. 17 Edmonton, AB Edmonton Convention Centre Fri., Oct. 18 Saskatoon, SK Sasktel Centre Sat., Oct. 19 Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre Sun., Oct. 20 Bismarck, ND Bismarck Event Center Tue., Oct. 22 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater Wed., Oct. 23 Rochester, MN Mayo Civic Center Auditorium Thu., Oct. 24 Bloomington, IL Grossinger Motors Arena Fri., Oct. 25 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live Sun., Oct. 27 Amherst, MA Mullins Center

+ no Pennywise on this show

Dropkick Murphys’ 2024 touring plans also include a series of festival dates after a run of European festival dates in June and July. DKM return to North America for Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival (July 21 in Mansfield, OH), Newport Folk Festival (July 28 in Newport, RI), the New York State Fair (Aug. 25 in Syracuse, NY), Envol et Macadam (Sept. 12-14 festival in Quebec City, Quebec), Music 4 Cancer (Sept. 12-14 festival in Sainte-Therese, Quebec), Louder Than Life (Sept. 28 in Louisville, KY) and Aftershock (Oct. 11 in Sacramento, CA).

Dropkick Murphys will also be the main support for punk icons NOFX's last-ever Boston area show, Punk In Drublic presents NOFX Final Tour September 1 in Brockton, MA and one of the final LA-area shows for NOFX on October 4 in San Pedro, CA.

For Dropkick Murphys’ full tour itinerary, visit: https://dropkickmurphys.com/tour/.

Dropkick Murphys returned to fully electric performances in late 2023 following a pair of critically acclaimed acoustic albums – 2022's This Machine Still Kills Fascists and 2023’s Okemah Rising – interpreting the work of Woody Guthrie for a new generation. The albums, recorded in Tulsa with trusted collaborator and producer Ted Hutt, exposed the band to new audiences through airplay on stations like SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country, coverage in outlets such as Rolling Stone Country, Paste, CNN, Americana Highways and SPIN, and via Dropkick Murphys’ first-ever acoustic, reserved-seating theater tour in 2022.

Dropkick Murphys are: Ken Casey (lead vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, tin whistle, accordion, piano, vocals), Jeff DaRosa (guitars, banjo, mandolin, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, and vocals), James Lynch (guitars and vocals), and Kevin Rheault (bass). Joining the band for their live shows is bagpiper and multi-instrumentalist Campbell Webster.

Formed in the South Bay of Los Angeles—a neighborhood with a rich punk-rock history—in 1988, Pennywise went on to amass an international following with their relentless touring and a melodic, high-energy sound fusing classic punk, surf punk, and blistering hardcore. Resolutely working outside the margins of the mainstream, the band--singer Jim Lindberg, guitarist Fletcher Dragge, drummer Byron McMackin, and bassist Randy Bradbury--has emerged as an enduringly vibrant staple on SoCal radio airwaves and the worldwide festival circuit.

