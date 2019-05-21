Drab Majesty Divide and Conquer On LONG DIVISION, Announce World Tour

Intergalactic stars Drab Majesty have announced a batch of live demonstrations across the globe in celebration of their forthcoming album Modern Mirror. Their North American run is slotted to run from July 24th through August 30th with Body of Light and Xeno & Oaklander supporting select dates, and their European tour is September 18th through November 2nd featuring SRSQ and Body of Light on various legs - check out all tour dates listed below.

On their third LP under the Drab Majesty moniker, Deb Demure and Mona N*E*R*D continue to cultivate their hypnotic sound and mystical personas and this rings true on their latest single, "Long Division." The song is one of myriad examples of Modern Mirror's ambition; weaving Deb's cascading guitar melodies with Mona's synth-fueled tone questing and No Joy's Jasamine White-Gluz wistfully warning listeners against self-absorption, the single is a showcase of Drab Majesty's musical and thematic strengths. Drab Majesty's Deb Demure comments:

"'Long Division' points to an elusive impasse one may face in a personal relationship; a fundamental difference whether it be culturally, physically, or emotionally, that reaches a tipping point where both people involved have ultimately lost sight of their own identities through the futile act of trying to accommodate one another. It's about a crafted dissonance in an attempt to harmonize."

Listen to (and share) "Long Division," the latest glimmer of Modern Mirror, now on YouTube.

A journey of self-reflection, nostalgia, love, beauty, and heartbreak told across eight addictive and emotional synth pop anthems, Modern Mirror reinvents classic musical tropes one post-modern tale at a time. Each song tells a piece of the story, in which the listener's own self-identity has become warped and dissociated through rapidly expanding technology, losing touch with the origins of their own personalities.

Modern Mirror, due out on July 12 via Dais Records, was recorded after a spat of intense touring alongside The Smashing Pumpkins and Deafheaven, leading Deb and Mona to decamp to the sun-bleached landscapes of Athens, Greece. Employing an a-list of collaborators, the record was produced by Josh Eustis (Telefon Tel Aviv) and mastered by Dave Cooley, with appearances by Jasamine White-Gluz (No Joy) and Justin Meldal-Johnson (NIN, Beck, M83, Air).

Catch Drab Majesty on the road this summer and fall, and stay tuned for more dispatches.

Modern Mirror - Track Listing:

1. A Dialogue

2. The Other Side

3. Ellipsis

4. Noise of the Void

5. Dolls in the Dark

6. Oxytocin

7. Long Division

8. Out of Sequence

DRAB MAJESTY - ON TOUR:

May 28 - Istanbul, TR - Zorlu PSM

June 01- Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound

June 02 - Dublin, IE - Workman's Club

June 06 - Birmingham, UK - The Flapper

June 07 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City (Beta)

June 08 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

June 09 - Guastalla, IT - Handmade Festival

June 11 - Roma, IT - Wishlist Club

June 12 - Pomigliano D'Arco, IT - Floor Club

June 14 - Mosfellsbær, IS - Oration Festival

DRAB MAJESTY - NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR

July 24 - San Diego - Music Box ^

July 26 - LA - The Fonda Theatre ^

July 27 - Phoenix - Crescent Ballroom ^

July 28 - Santa Fe - Meow Wolf ^

July 30 - Dallas - Deep Ellum Art Co ^

July 31 - Austin - Mohawk ^

August 1 - Houston - White Oak ^

August 2 - New Orleans - One Eyed Jacks ^

August 3 - Atlanta - The Masquerade (Hell) ^

August 4 - Nashville - Exit/In ^

August 6 - Durham - The Pinhook ^

August 7 - Richmond - The Broadberry ^

August 8 - Washington DC - Union Stage ^

August 9 - Brooklyn - Music Hall Of Williamsburg ^

August 11 - Philadelphia - Underground Arts *

August 13 - Boston - The Sinclair *

August 14 - Montreal - Theatre Fairmount *

August 15 - Toronto - Velvet Underground *

August 16 - Detroit - El Club *

August 17 - Cleveland - Now That's Class *

August 19 - Chicago - Thalia Hall *

August 20 - Minneapolis - Fine Line *

August 22 - Denver - 3 Kings Tavern *

August 23 - Salt Lake City - Urban Lounge *

August 24 - Boise - Visual Arts Collective *

August 26 - Seattle - Neumos *

August 27 - Vancouver - The Astoria *

August 28 - Portland - Wonder Ballroom *

August 30 - San Francisco - Great American Music Hall *

^ w/ Body of Light

* w/ Body of Light, Xeno & Oaklander

DRAB MAJESTY - EUROPEAN HEADLINE TOUR:

September 18 UK, London - Dingwalls %

September 19 UK, Manchester - Soup Kitchen %

September 21 UK, Leeds - Wharf Chambers %

September 22 UK, Cardiff - Clwb Ifor Bach %

September 24 FR, Paris - Petit Bain %

September 25 FR, Lille - L'Aeronef %

September 26 NL, Nijmegen - Merleyn %

September 27 BE, Antwerp - Het Bos %

September 28 NL, Utrecht - DB´s %

September 30 DE, Köln - Bumann & Sohn %

October 1 DE, Wiesbaden - Schlachthof %

October 2 DE, München - Ampere %

October 3 DE, Leipzig - Conne Island %

October 4 DE, Hannover - Bei Chez Heinz %

October 5 DE, Berlin - Bi Nuu %

October 11 GR, Athens - The Temple

October 15 DE, Hamburg - Übel & Gefährlich #

October 16 DK, Copenhagen - Vega #

October 17 SE, Gothenborg - Musikens Hus #

October 18 NO, Oslo - BLA #

October 19 SE, Stockholm - Fristaden #

October 20 SE, Malmo - Plan B #

October 22 PL, Poznan - Pod Minog? #

October 23 PL, Gdansk - B90 #

October 24 PL, Warsaw - Hydrozagadka #

October 25 CZ, Prague - Klub 007 #

October 26 SK, Bratislava - Kulturák klub #

October 28 HU, Budapest - Dürer Kert #

October 29 AT, Wien - Arena #

October 30 SL, Lubijana - Gromka #

October 31 IT, Vicenza - Vinilie #

November 1 CH, Martigny - Caves du Manoir #

November 2 IT, Ravenna - Bronson #

% w/ SRSQ

# w/ Body of Light





