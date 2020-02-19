Draag Shares 'Alternative Privilege' 360° Video with Under the Radar

Today, indie-shoegaze quintet out of Los Angeles Draag shared a mind-bending 360° video for "Alternative Privilege" with Under The Radar, off their Clara Luz EP out this Friday, February 21. Co-produced by Jon Nuñez of Torche, the project follows 2018's Nontoxic Process EP and includes previous dreamy singles "Ghost Leak" and "Trauma Kit." The band is celebrating the release with a February residency every Monday night at The Echo and Echoplex in Los Angeles.

With flavors of Sonic Youth, Boards of Canada and My Bloody Valentine mixed together, Draag has played shows with the likes of Reggie Watts, Part Time, Vinyl Williams, Goon, Young Jesus, Girl Friday and beyond. What began as a solo project turned into much more when Adrian Acosta, trained as a mariachi singer by his established norteño musician father, recruited other members (Jessica Huang, Nick Kelley, Ray Montes and Shane Graham) from disparate upbringings in the worlds of underground punk, no wave, experimental jazz, and classical music training. Having been tested by illness and personal turmoils throughout recording, this new EP is about processing trauma, how it can be terrifying & isolating but also incredibly empowering.

Photo Credit: Devonte Johnson





