Doug Smith's Debut Comedy Album 'Barely Regal' to Be Released Dec. 3

New York comedian Doug Smith's debut comedy album Barely Regal will be dropping December 3rd on all digital and streaming platforms from 800 Pound Gorilla Records. Barely Regal is a cutting, satisfying collection of Doug's musings about his direct relation to Ulysses S. Grant, raising a son, maintaining a marriage, and keeping your sanity in the hellscape that is New York City. The album will be exclusively available on Pandora ahead of release on November 19th, and available everywhere on December 3rd.

Doug is perhaps best-known for his viral This is Not Happening appearance on Comedy Central, detailing his all-too-true story about getting stabbed in the face on the streets of New York, and has since amassed more than 4 million views on all platforms.

He's also featured in Comedy Central's mini-mockumentary "Brooklyn Ball Barbers," a sketch about Brooklyn's first manscaping barbershop, which was featured in Boing Boing, Towleroad, and many other outlets.

Doug also made his late night television debut on Conan.

Barely Regal track listing:

1. Visual Gags

2. Peeing Tom

3. Weed Eater

4. The New Guy

5. One and Done

6. Throw the Fight

7. Old Garbage Pail

8. We Like to Party

9. Wet Dream Believer

10. One-Eyed Dad

11. Toothless Dog

12. Fightin' Words

13. Think About Baseball

14. Stabbed in the Face

Doug Smith is a New York comic who made his late night debut on CONAN. Following his selection as a New Face at the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival, he's been featured at the Oddball Comedy and Curiosity Festival, Bridgetown Comedy Festival, and the NY Comedy Festival where he was chosen to host six sold out shows for Norm Macdonald. In addition to CONAN, Doug's TV appearances include Gotham Comedy Live on AXS TV, Uproarious on Fuse, Kevin Hart's LOL Network, and This Is Not Happening on Comedy Central. He is perhaps best known as the lead in Comedy Central's viral Mini-Mock, "Brooklyn Ball Barbers", which has since accumulated a record 240 million views. Doug is releasing "Barely Regal", his debut album for 800 Pound Gorilla Records in December 2019.

800 Pound Gorilla Records was founded in 2016 with a clear vision for helping comedians reach new career levels. The name may have started as a joke, but it's become a self-fulfilling prophecy. Even amid the current boom, most comedy record labels utilize an outdated approach. We take pride in forward-thinking strategies combining sophisticated digital marketing strategies with traditional PR, satellite and online radio play, multiplatform distribution, and analytic optimization. The result? Quality comedy albums that enjoy the maximum potential exposure, revenue potential, and audience growth.

Building a great stand-up set takes time, hard work, and unwavering determination. When comedians put an album into the world, they deserve a label that meets even their most unanticipated needs. A well-executed release doesn't boil down to sales numbers alone. It converts new fans, increases ticket volume, and expands a performer's brand far beyond the parameters of a stand-up stage. Standing out from an array of comedy options is only the beginning. The modern media landscape requires cultivating attention across all sectors of the entertainment industry. With unparalleled tools, digital resources, and cutting-edge experience, 800 Pound Gorilla Records ensures albums don't just make a big impact...they expand the power of comedy as a whole.

Album cover credit: Phil Provencio





