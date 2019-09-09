Dori Freeman's New Video Featured on Rolling Stone Country

Rolling Stone Country just debuted Dori Freeman's new video for the song "All I Ever Wanted." It's off her new album coming September 27 on Blue Hens Music. Writer Stephen L. Betts says: "Dori Freeman blends the plaintive simplicity of her deep Appalachian roots with the bright, bubbly strains of Sixties pop throughout Every Single Star..."

Dori Freeman first broke out in 2016, with a stunning debut produced by Teddy Thompson and a sparkling voice that seemed to come from out of nowhere. Her songs were brittle, cracked, infused with heartbreak and seeming to speak for women everywhere, channeling Appalachian women in a way that harkened back to Loretta Lynn. NPR spoke of her "bruised sort of romanticism" and Noisey referenced her "heart-wrenching moments." Freeman had written her first album on the heels of a failed relationship, a suddenly-single mother in a small town. There was a bitter taste in her songwriting that reflected the fiercely independent streak Appalachian women are known for and her own lack of patience for bulls. Three years later, she's now happily married (to drummer Nick Falk), and her new album, Every Single Star, to be released September 27, 2019 on Blue Hens Music (her second album on her own label after 2017's Letters Never Read), features a very different perspective. She's writing songs now for her new love, and for her daughter, as beholden as ever to the traditions that first inspired her as a young girl growing up in Galax, Virginia, but full of the same incisive eye for the human condition that's always been her hallmark.



Still, she wonders how she'll be perceived now that she's writing songs as a contented mother, and not as a jilted lover. "People don't really talk about motherhood in the music industry," she says. "Musicians that are also moms and have to juggle touring and being at home and spending enough time with your child; that's something that's really hard for me to find balance in."

