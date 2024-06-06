Dominique Fils-Aimé Shares French Debut 'Moi je t'aime'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dominique Fils-Aimé has released her first French single + video, “Moi je t’aime.” Exploring new origins of inspiration for the two-time JUNO Award winning artist, it’s reminiscent of traditional French songwriters like Edith Piaf and though there is a stylistic shift taking place, Dominique’s signature vocals shine through. Dominique is currently on tour, including a run of US dates this August, the Toronto Jazz Festival (June 24) and the Montreal International Jazz Festival (June 29th).

“Moi je t’aime” envelops the listener in a deeply romantic mood, as Dominique’s tone conveys a haunting sense of heartache. A string quartet draws out the emotion of longing with soulful, sweeping movements. Vocal layers and countermelodies interact fluidly to portray an emotionally vital image—like the warped and shimmering light of an expressionist painting.



Dominique’s lyrics have a quality about them that is final. She opens the song with a simple plea, “Maybe one day you’ll love me like I love you.” She then reveals an original insight that “life welcomes, welcomes those who truly love each other.” The song not only expresses a willingness to love but also the self respect to withdraw when love is not reciprocated. There is tension between these heavy emotions, but the greater image of faith in love emerges as the overarching inspiration for the song.



Dominique was awarded Vocal Jazz Album of the Year at the 2024 JUNOS in Halifax for her latest album, and first chapter of her new trilogy, Our Roots Run Deep. Dominique’s 2018 debut Nameless is now the audiophile’s reference recording across the globe. Stay Tuned! won the 2020 JUNO Award for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year as well as the Félix prize for Best Jazz Album at the 2019 ADISQ Gala, was shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize and featured among the 19 best Canadian albums of 2019 by CBC. Dominique was also nominated that same year as Radio-Canada's 2019-2020 “Revelation in Jazz”. The final chapter of that trilogy. Three Little Words, made the Polaris Short List, and claimed the #1 spot for best-selling album in Quebec and #2 in Canada.

Tour dates:

June 7 Beloeil, QC @ Centre culturel de Beloeil

June 8 Sorel-Tracy, QC @ Salle Georges-Codling

June 13 Tadoussac, QC @ Église (Scène Québécor)

June 24 Toronto, ON @ Toronto Jazz Festival - TD Main Stage

June 29 Montreal, QC @ Montreal International Jazz Festival - TD Main Stage

Aug 11 San José, CA USA @ San Jose Jazz Summer Festival

Aug 13 Minnespolis, MN @ The Dakota

Aug 15 Columbia, MD, @ Merriweather Summer Color Burst Park

Oct 19 Châteauguay, QC @ Centre culturel Vanier

Oct 31 Amos, QC @ Théâtre des Eskers

Nov 1 Ville-Marie, QC @ Theatre du Rift

Nov 2 La Sarre, QC @ Salle Desjardins

Nov 29 Longueuil, QC - Salle Pratt & Whitney Canada

Jan 24 Fredericton, NB @ Playhouse Theatre

Jan 25 Saint John, NB @ Imperial Theatre

Jan 26 Moncton, NB @ Capitol Theater

Feb 2 Sainte-Thérèse, QC @ Théâtre Lionel-Groulx

Photo Credit: Sabiha Merabet

