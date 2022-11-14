Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dolly Ave Releases New Single 'Sit Still'

The song is featured on her coming-of-age full-length debut This Is Our Time releasing via Venice Music in 2023.

Nov. 14, 2022  

Los Angeles-based indie-pop artist Dolly Ave debuts her new single "Sit Still." On the pop single co-written by Lucas Marx (Katy Perry) and Al Calderon, Dolly Ave reminisces about her time growing up in a small-town and craving something bigger.

The song is featured on her coming-of-age full-length debut This Is Our Time releasing via Venice Music in 2023. The album weaves between pop, R&B, soul and electronic music and follows Dolly Ave's musical journey, embracing her life as an artist and facing the fears that come with it.

"'Sit Still' is an ode to my teenage years growing up in Missouri," describes Dolly Ave. "I was constantly on the move to new addresses, never able to reflect, and wanting to leave my small town in search of something different."

The new single follows her empowering lead single and title track "This Is Our Time," which delivers a powerful message about taking risks towards living one's truth. Lyrical Lemonade called the track "successful" and a "perfect release to inspire you for the rest of 2022." The Luna Collective added that the song is "a bold anthem with a willingness to explore life, love and loss."

This Is Our Time LP will follow Dolly Ave's 7-song Sleep EP released in 2021 that was covered by Atwood Magazine, Ones To Watch, Asian Pop Weekly and others. Her music has received airplay on SiriusXM channel 88Rising Radio, Seattle's KEXP 90.3FM and Chicago's 103.5 KISS FM, while her collaboration with Curtis-Beard "Sunlight, Quiet, Flowers" trended #1 on TikTok's Original Music Chart. Dolly Ave was named Live Nation's "Artist of the Week" and selected by the New York Times as one of a handful of Asian-American "Pop Stars Taking Center Stage".

In 2022, Dolly Ave completed a mini-tour with SoFar Sounds and she was an official artist selection performing at SXSW '22. In May, she performed for an Amazon Music fundraiser at The Grammy Museum. As a songwriter, Dolly recently co-wrote the track "DUMB" for MIYAVI which was released through entertainment conglomerate Bandai Namco. She joined MIYAVI in October 2022 to perform during the Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors NBA preseason game in Japan.

This Is Our Time features tracks co-written with Tag Music (Kanye, Brandy, Nicki Minaj, Lorde), Yung Spielburg (MIYAVI, Yuna, Betty Who, Mikky Ekko, Kimbra), Dani Poppitt (Bebe Rexha, Zara Larrson), Kendall Morgan (Kendrick Lamar, Yuna) Lucas Marx (Katy Perry), Ainjel Emme (Charli XCX, Joji, Spoon) and Sweater Beats (Lizzo).

The album was mixed by Andy Baldwin (Bjork, Morcheeba, Elle King) and mastered by Gentry Studor (Gary Clark Jr., Miley Cyrus). Dolly Ave is also an award-winning photographer who has worked with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper and The Migos.

Listen to the new single here:



