Diynamic Ibiza Returns to DC-10 on July 5th

Diynamic will once again keep up their annual tradition of hosting a one-off party at iconic Ibiza venue DC-10 this summer. On July 5th, Solomun will headline this event with Maceo Plex (both solo and back to back) as well as Lehar b2b Musumeci, Adana Twins, Moscoman, Magit Cocoon and Innellea LIVE.

For the last three years, Diynamic and DC-10 have come together to serve up one of the season's most memorable parties. It is a chance to catch the full Diynamic experience in the most famous open-air club in the world, with next level sound and a clued-up crowd.

This year label head Solomun brings his emotionally charged house and techno for a special opening set in the lush garden of DC-10. He will then step up to the hallowed terrace and get up close and personal with the crowd as he goes back-to-back with Maceo Plex. The Mosaic boss deals in sci-fi techno and epic grooves, so this is sure to be a fantastic party.

Also playing will be key label associates Lehar and Musumeci who serve up another of their regular and much-loved back-to-backs, long time Diynamic stalwarts Adana Twins with their own take on house, plus Disco Halal label boss Moscoman. Truly unpredictable in what he does, disco, house, trance and plenty more all colour his sets, with further music from Magit Cocoon and a live show from Innellea making this an unmissable date for your diary this summer.





Related Articles View More Music Stories