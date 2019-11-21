Dionne Warwick, John Rich, The Oak Ridge Boys & Ricky Skaggs Release 'Jingle Bells' Music Video

Five-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, actress, television host and former United Nations Global Ambassador Dionne Warwick, has released "Dionne Warwick & The Voices of Christmas," on BMG. The album features stunning duet performances with legends across all genres of pop music. Ms. Warwick recently filmed a video with John Rich, The Oak Ridge Boys and Ricky Skaggs in Nashville for "Jingle Bells."

Watch the "Jingle Bells" video below!

In December, Ms. Warwick is performing "Jingle Bells" and her classic "What The World Needs Now" on the 88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade on the 1st and on the New York Stock Exchange's 96th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on the 5th. The Parade will take place on Hollywood Boulevard in LA and will premier as a two-hour special on the CW Network on the 13th at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Hand out footage from these events will be available.

Ms. Warwick will be performing "Frosty The Snowman" with duet partner Eric Paslay on Nashville's Grand Ole Opry's two shows on 6th. She will be singing "This Christmas" with duet partner Aloe Blacc live on the 10th on Good Morning America and "Jingle Bells" on Tamron Hall Show on December 11th. John Rich and Ms. Warwick will sing "Jingle Bells" on HUCKABEE airing on the Trinity Broadcast Network on December 21 (8 a.m.ET/7 a.m. CT) and December 22 (9 a.m. ET/8 a.m. CT.)

"Christmas is my favorite time of year," comment Ms. Warwick. "Our family travels all over the world and it is the one time that we are all back together in one place. I thank all of my duet partners for joining me on these classics and becoming a new branch of my extended family."

"With a voice as clear and strong as ever, Warwick breathes new life into holiday standards 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,' 'The Christmas Song' and 'Silver Bells,' and is joined by an all-star cast of duet partners. 'Jingle Bells,' featuring John Rich, The Oak Ridge Boys and Ricky Skaggs, has been serviced to country radio and 'This Christmas,' a duet with Blacc, is being serviced to Hot AC and Urban AC radio," according to Billboard Magazine.

In addition to releasing "Dionne Warwick & The Voices of Christmas," the esteemed recording artist was honored recently with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Recording Academy's "GRAMMY SALUTE TO MUSIC LEGENDS®" PBS telecast. In addition to this Grammy honor and winning five Grammys in the past, she has also won two Grammy Hall of Fame awards.

"Dionne Warwick & The Voices of Christmas" was produced by Damon Elliott, also known as Buck 22, and recorded in Nashville, Los Angeles, New York and Las Vegas this past summer. It features unique collaborations on the following classic Christmas songs:

"Dionne Warwick & The Voices of Christmas" Track List

"Silent Night" "Jingle Bells" featuring John Rich, The Oak Ridge Boys & Ricky Skaggs "Frosty The Snowman" featuring Eric Paslay "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" featuring Dianne Reeves "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" featuring Jason Scheff "White Christmas" featuring Johnny Mathis "This Christmas" featuring Aloe Blacc "The Christmas Song" featuring Wanya Morris "Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer" featuring Andra Day "Jingle Bell Rock" featuring Michael McDonald "Silver Bells" featuring Chloe x Halle "The First Noel"

The eclectic Christmas album is available in both CD and digital formats.





