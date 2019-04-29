Dinosaur Pile-Up Release New Single 'Back Foot'

Dinosaur Pile-Up have released their brand new single 'Back Foot'. The song is the second to be taken from their forthcoming fourth album Celebrity Mansions, released on June 7th via Parlophone Records.



'Back Foot' takes the slacker rock template and applies a coating of gonzo heavy metal, resulting in the most fun combination of guitar, bass and drums you've heard in an age.



The video depicts the everyday reality of the quest for fame, as addressed in frontman Matt Bigland's lyrical rap flow. It puts a comedic touch on the monotonous 9-5, nagging parents, run-ins with the police and dreary daytime TV.



The song premiered last night on the Radio 1 Rock Show as Dan P Carter's 'Rockest Record'. It follows the strong support from Radio 1 for the previous single 'Thrash Metal Cassette', which is also on the playlist at Radio X and A-List at Kerrang Radio.



Dinosaur Pile-Up's forthcoming album Celebrity Mansions is a record that sizzles with big melodies, skewered through with raw, intoxicating emotion.



Regarding the album, Matt says, "It's a reference to when we were on tour, questioning whether we'd wasted our lives doing this, wondering if we'd ever get a break. I'd see what you'd call 'Influencers' on Instagram. Popstars making money from being attractive. People with seemingly nothing to say. And I'd just think, 'Surely there's more to life than this. Surely people want more than this. Surely they want some substance. I mean, we're talking about music. It matters.'"



Fans will be able to get the first taste of Celebrity Mansions live at Download Festival before Dinosaur Pile-Up embark on a huge tour across the US with Shinedown throughout June and July.



Dinosaur Pile-Up are set to ruffle feathers and break the mould as they release their most punk rock and in-your-face material to date on their brand new major label deal. WithCelebrity Mansions they're set to prove how vital and pivotal British rock music is today.





