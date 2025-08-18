Dijon to Play International Headline Tour in 2025 and 2026

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, August 20 at 10AM local time.
Following the release of his sophomore album, Baby, Dijon has announced his international headlining tour. The tour, promoted by Live Nation, will begin in North America this October, hitting 23 cities across the U.S. and Canada, with dates in the UK and Europe coming in 2026.
Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, August 20 at 10AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale starting Friday, August 22 at 10AM local time here.
Though he’s remained largely quiet with solo material since his groundbreaking 2021 debut album Absolutely, 2025 has already been a standout year. Dijon contributed to Bon Iver’s acclaimed album SABLE, fABLE, and played a large role in Justin Bieber’s SWAG, co-creating standout tracks like “DAISIES,” “DEVOTION,” and more. Most recently, he unveiled his appearance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film One Battle After Another, where he’s pictured in the most recent trailer alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.
Baby was made at home, mostly in isolation with his new family, along with musical kindred spirits Andrew Sarlo, Henry Kwapis, and Michael Gordon. Examining new fatherhood and how rapidly his life has changed since Absolutely, the album is a collection of songs that represent the mania of domesticity.
10/25 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA
10/28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
11/1 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/2 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
11/3 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
11/5 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/8 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/10 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
11/13 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/14 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/17 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/18 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
11/20 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/21 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
11/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
11/25 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
11/28 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
11/29 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues
12/1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
12/2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
12/5 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
12/7 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed^
12/10 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
12/12 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
1/23/26 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton*
1/25/2026 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
1/27/2025 - Cologne, DE @ Calrswerk Victoria
1/28/2025 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
1/30/2026 - Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan*
^Co-Promoted Date
*Non-Live Nation Date
Photo credit: Zachary Harrell Jones
