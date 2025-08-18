Dijon to Play International Headline Tour in 2025 and 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the release of his sophomore album, Baby, Dijon has announced his international headlining tour. The tour, promoted by Live Nation, will begin in North America this October, hitting 23 cities across the U.S. and Canada, with dates in the UK and Europe coming in 2026.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, August 20 at 10AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale starting Friday, August 22 at 10AM local time here.

Though he’s remained largely quiet with solo material since his groundbreaking 2021 debut album Absolutely, 2025 has already been a standout year. Dijon contributed to Bon Iver’s acclaimed album SABLE, fABLE, and played a large role in Justin Bieber’s SWAG, co-creating standout tracks like “DAISIES,” “DEVOTION,” and more. Most recently, he unveiled his appearance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film One Battle After Another, where he’s pictured in the most recent trailer alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

Baby was made at home, mostly in isolation with his new family, along with musical kindred spirits Andrew Sarlo, Henry Kwapis, and Michael Gordon. Examining new fatherhood and how rapidly his life has changed since Absolutely, the album is a collection of songs that represent the mania of domesticity.

Upcoming Tour Dates

10/25 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

11/1 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/2 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

11/3 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/5 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/8 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/10 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/13 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/14 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/17 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/18 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

11/20 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/21 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

11/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

11/25 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

11/28 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

11/29 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues

12/1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

12/2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

12/5 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

12/7 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed^

12/10 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

12/12 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

1/23/26 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton*

1/25/2026 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

1/27/2025 - Cologne, DE @ Calrswerk Victoria

1/28/2025 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

1/30/2026 - Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan*

^Co-Promoted Date

*Non-Live Nation Date

Photo credit: Zachary Harrell Jones