Dervish, Renowned Interpreters Of Irish Folk Music, To Tour North America This Spring

Dervish, one of the world's most imaginative interpreters of Irish folk music and recently recognized with a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award, have confirmed a new tour of North America this spring. Having devoted the last three decades to gently reinventing the traditional songs of their homeland, Dervish were widely celebrated in 2019 for their album The Great Irish Songbook which featured such luminaries as Vince Gill, Rhiannon Giddens, Steve Earle and others. On this new tour the group will play songs from the album among various tunes performed throughout their career as well as fan favorites.