Dende Returns With New Single 'SITUATIONSHIPS' as Independent Artist

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Katy, Texas-born R&B singer, songwriter, and powerhouse vocalist Dende makes a return with his new single, 'Situationships,' along with an accompanying music video. Marking the beginning of a new chapter as an independent artist, Dende reintroduces himself on his own terms, pairing his signature soulful vocals and evocative storytelling with a candid, sensual take on modern romance.

Anchored by an effortless melodic pull, 'Situationships' navigates the delicate gray area between casual dating and commitment. Rather than leaning into the familiar trope of chasing a partner's affection, Dende flips the script. The track captures the pivotal moment when a casual partner suddenly wants to define the relationship, only to discover Dende has already emotionally checked out. The official music video brings this dynamic to life utilizing artistic split-screen visuals to highlight their opposing perspectives and the subtle shift in energy.

'Situationships' arrives as Dende enters an era of complete creative freedom, taking full ownership of his master recordings, visual direction, and release strategy. After navigating a transformative period both personally and professionally, he returns to a space of uninhibited expression, releasing music with the consistency and authenticity that first captivated his audience.

Stay tuned for more as the powerhouse artist promises some of his best music to date.

About Dende

Dende is a Katy-born R&B singer, songwriter, and formally trained vocalist whose music blends the nostalgic influence of early 2000s R&B with candid storytelling and contemporary production. Raised as a preacher's son, Dende developed his musical roots in church before pursuing a broader vocal education spanning church, opera, and R&B. Known for his dynamic vocal range, melodic sensibility, humor, and emotionally raw songwriting, Dende has built a reputation for turning personal experiences, relationships, and everyday observations into compelling narratives. His full-band performances have taken him to stages including SXSW and Baby's All Right in Brooklyn, while his UPROXX performance remains a career highlight and one of the platform's most-viewed performances.

Dende's catalog includes the Before We Crash EP, '95 Civic album, and 2024's Wish You Were Here EP, which earned praise from RatedRnB, Our Generation Music, On The Radar, and UPROXX. His work has also been recognized by REVOLT, Lyrical Lemonade, and Complex, which named him one of its 2024 Artists to Watch. Following the release of 'The Louvre' featuring Luciia and the EP I am, because you are..., Dende was named Billboard's April Rookie of the Month, further cementing the momentum and industry recognition he has built throughout his career.

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