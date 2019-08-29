Demob Happy Announce North American Fall Tour Supporting Band of Skulls

English alternative rock band, Demob Happy, have announced they will be hitting the road this fall for their fourth North American tour. The band will be supporting Band of Skulls kicking off on September 1 in Nashville, TN and wrapping up on October 6 in Los Angeles, CA. For a list of full dates, please see below!

Last month, Demob Happy released a single entitled "Autoportrait" which is now available to listen to across streaming services here. The song has been added to some of Spotify's biggest rock playlists including Rock This, All New Rock, New Noise, and more. On the forthcoming tour, the band will be selling a limited 7", featuring both "Autoportrait" and the band's previous single, "Less Is More."

"Autoportrait" sees the Brighton via Newcastle trio kinetically charged. A wide-eyed joyride into fearless sonic territories anew, remolding their anthemic, dynamic garage rock with startling effect. It follows an appearance opening the main stage at London's All Points East, dubbed "confident, assured massive, a long way from the impromptu shows the trio used to play out of the back of their van," by DIY Magazine.

The band has previously shared the stage with artists such as Jack White, Nothing But Thieves, Royal Blood, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, and more, and have been heralded by publications such as Upset Magazine, DORK, and DIY Magazine to name a few. With over 500K monthly Spotify listeners, and over 6M streams across the band's previous record, Holy Doom, a highly anticipated third album is expected for Spring 2020.

Tickets are now on sale for the tour through various retailers. For more information, please visit https://www.demob-happy.com/tour.

Upcoming Tour Dates w/ Band of Skulls:

Sept 01 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

Sept 04 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

Sept 06 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

Sept 07 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom

Sept 09 - Dallas, TX - Trees Dallas

Sept 10 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

Sept 11 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's

Sept 12 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

Sept 13 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

Sept 16 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Sept 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Sept 19 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

Sept 20 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom and Tavern

Sept 21 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club Theatre

Sept 23 - Detroit, MI - El Club

Sept 24 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Sept 25 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café

Sept 27 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

Sept 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Sept 30 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub

Oct 01 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

Oct 02 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Oct 04 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

Oct 05 - Santa Ana, CA - La Santa

Oct 06 - Los Angeles, CA - The Mayan





