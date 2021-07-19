Delaire The Liar Share New Single 'Halloween'

London based alternative band DELAIRE THE LIAR have released their brooding new single "HALLOWEEN" along with a brand new music video via RUDE RECORDS. Fans can stream the new single here and watch the new music video below.

Speaking on the new single the band said, "The song itself is about exhausted options, desperation and sacrifice. What would you give if you're at the end of your rope? What cost is too high to regain something you've lost? How far can grief push you to spend your own life in place of someone else's. And whether you ever really valued your life at all."

Music, at its best, opens the door to an honesty that borders on disconcerting. For London four-piece DELAIRE THE LIAR, expressing a central truth is at the very core of all they create.

Utilizing a weaponized punk rock attitude that feeds into a visceral delivery and live performance, married with a fragility and earnestness that extends a welcoming hand to the listener, DTL are set to explore the nuances of human emotion and response.

Unafraid to be vulnerable, unafraid to be hysterical and open to all.

Delaire The Liar will be supporting VUKOVI on their upcoming tour this October. Watch the video for "Halloween" below.

Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER 2021

Sept 4th - Pwer Festival, Womanby Street, Cardiff, UK

Sept 11th - Burn It Down Festival, Torquay, Devon, UK

OCTOBER 2021

Oct 12th - Waterfront Studio, Norwich, UK

Oct 13th - Sugarmill, Stoke on Trent, UK

Oct 14th - The Booking Hall, Dover, UK

Oct 15th - The Loft, Southampton, UK

Oct 18th - The Globe, Cardiff, UK

Oct 19th - Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes, UK

Oct 21st - Patterns, Brighton, UK

Oct 22nd - Oslo, London, UK

Oct 23rd - O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

Oct 24th - Night & Day Cafè, Manchester, UK

Oct 26th - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

Oct 27th - Key Club, Leeds, UK

Oct 28th - St. Luke's, Glasgow, UK

DECEMBER 2021

Dec 04th - Voodoo Daddy's Showroom, Norwich, UK