Deadline For Submissions to the 9th Annual International 'Ukulele Contest Extended'

'Ukulele players of all ages and ability levels will be jazzed to hear about the return of the popular International 'Ukulele Contest and Hula Show. Aspiring musicians can enter by uploading an unedited video to YouTube with an entry form from the 'Ukulele Picnic in Hawaii website (www.ukulelepicnicinhawaii.org/contest/). It is $20 to enter online and the deadline for submissions has been extended until Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

The 9th Annual International 'Ukulele Contest and Hula Show is part of the 'Ukulele Picnic in Hawai'i, a three-day event taking place in Honolulu. The contest takes place Saturday, February 15, 2020, featuring amateur 'ukulele players from across the world competing for prizes from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. with a hula show to follow.

Entries are being accepted in four categories including: solo keiki ages 3 to 11 years old; solo ages 12 - 18; solo ages 19 and older, and group (more than two performers). Six finalists from each division will be selected to compete at the live competition on February 15, 2020. Qualified finalists will informed by email by January 15, 2020. First place for each division will receive an 'ukulele from Kanilea. The top performer will receive a prize valued at $1000, including $500 cash and additional merchandise valued at $500.

This year's 'Ukulele Picnic in Hawai'i will feature iconic 'ukulele musicians from across Hawai'i and the world, February 15 ,16 & 17, 2020. The twelfth annual event celebrates the event's mission to construct the world's first 'ukulele museum in the islands as a symbol of world peace.

For more information about the International 'Ukulele Contest and 'Ukulele Picnic in Hawai'i, please visit www.ukulelepicnicinhawaii.org/en. Also, follow Ukulele Picnic on Twitter, at http://twitter.com/ukulelepicnic, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ukulelepicnichawaii and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/ukulelepicnic.

About 'Ukulele Picnic in Hawai'i

'Ukulele Picnic in Hawai'i is a free event that uses the 'ukulele to connect people across the differences of language and race. Since the first event in 2009, more than 5,000 people participate in the event from all over the world each year, increasing awareness about the 'ukulele, and building a strong following for Hawaiian music. The proceeds from 'Ukulele Picnic in Hawai'i will be dedicated to the construction of the 'Ukulele Museum.

About 'Ukulele Museum'

As an international museum and entertainment center, the 'Ukulele Museum will bring together 'ukulele fans from around the world. The museum will contribute to children's educational development through guest lecturers and field trips to the site as well as provide a venue for musical events and a place of "tranquility" for island residents to gather.

A permanent collection, the history of the 'ukulele and its contribution to Hawaiian music will be shown. Plans for the museum also include a cafe and gift shop.





