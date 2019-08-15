Dead & Company Adds Fall Concerts

Due to popular demand, DEAD & COMPANY - Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti - will perform several concerts this fall on the East Coast. The shows - Thursday, October 31, & Friday, November 1, @ the world famous Madison Square Garden in New York and Friday, November 8, & Saturday, November 9, for the first time ever at Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia, follow Dead & Company's 2019 Summer Tour, the band's biggest yet.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, August 23, @ 10AM local time through Ticketmaster.

To ensure fans get tickets in their hands directly, Fan Registration is now available HERE until Sunday, August 18, @ 10PM ET / 7PM PT, through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program; supplies are limited.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, August 20, @ 12PM local time through Thursday, August 22, @ 10PM local time. Additional presales are available beginning Thursday, August 22, at 10 AM local time.

Dead & Company has once again partnered with CID Entertainment to offer Travel Packages and three VIP ticket options in Hampton and Manhattan. Click HERE for full details.

Check deadandcompany.com for complete tour information.

Dead & Company was formed in 2015 when the Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir joined forces with artist and musician John Mayer, Allman Brothers' bassist Oteil Burbridge, and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. The result was one of the most successful touring bands of the decade. Since its formation, the band has completed six tours, playing to more than 2 million fans, and has become a record-breaking stadium act. Having toured consistently since its 2015 debut, the band has grossed $205.5 million and sold 2.18 million tickets across 120 reported shows.

Dead & Company has headlined iconic stadiums across the country including Folsom Field, Autzen Stadium, Citi Field, Fenway Park and Dodger Stadium. Additionally, the band broke Wrigley Field's all-time concert attendance record. In between tours, Dead & Company hosts its annual "Playing in the Sand" all-inclusive Caribbean concert vacation in Mexico. The next Playing in the Sand destination event - January 16-19, 2020 - features three nights of Dead & Company playing on an intimate beach at the Moon Palace Resort in Cancún.

Concerts

Thursday, October 31: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Friday, November 1: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Friday, November 8: Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum

Saturday, November 9: Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum

Tickets on Sale Friday, August 23, @ 10AM Local Time





