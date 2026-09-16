De La Ghetto Earns Fifth Latin GRAMMY Nomination for NOMBRE Y APELLIDO
The Puerto Rican artist's collaboration with Luis Enrique blends tropical and urban sounds.
De La Ghetto is celebrating another milestone in his career with his fifth Latin GRAMMY nomination, this time through 'Nombre y Apellido,' his collaboration with renowned Nicaraguan artist Luis Enrique, nominated in the Best Tropical Song category.
'Nombre y Apellido' brings together two musical worlds and generations, blending Luis Enrique's tropical roots with the urban identity that has defined De La Ghetto's career. The song was written by Luis Enrique, Ender Thomas and Leon Yamil.
This latest recognition adds to a career spanning nearly two decades, during which De La Ghetto has established himself as one of the artists who have contributed to the evolution and international expansion of Latin urban music.
The recognition of 'Nombre y Apellido' among this year's nominated songs also marks a new chapter for De La Ghetto, highlighting a musical dimension that expands his repertoire and reinforces his ability to bridge urban music with other Latin genres.
The 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will take place on Thursday, November 12, in Las Vegas and will air live in the United States at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT across TelevisaUnivision platforms.
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