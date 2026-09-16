De La Ghetto Earns Fifth Latin GRAMMY Nomination for NOMBRE Y APELLIDO

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De La Ghetto is celebrating another milestone in his career with his fifth Latin GRAMMY nomination, this time through 'Nombre y Apellido,' his collaboration with renowned Nicaraguan artist Luis Enrique, nominated in the Best Tropical Song category.

'Nombre y Apellido' brings together two musical worlds and generations, blending Luis Enrique's tropical roots with the urban identity that has defined De La Ghetto's career. The song was written by Luis Enrique, Ender Thomas and Leon Yamil.

This latest recognition adds to a career spanning nearly two decades, during which De La Ghetto has established himself as one of the artists who have contributed to the evolution and international expansion of Latin urban music.

The recognition of 'Nombre y Apellido' among this year's nominated songs also marks a new chapter for De La Ghetto, highlighting a musical dimension that expands his repertoire and reinforces his ability to bridge urban music with other Latin genres.

The 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will take place on Thursday, November 12, in Las Vegas and will air live in the United States at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT across TelevisaUnivision platforms.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 08 Hrs 43 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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