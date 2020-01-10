David Nail Releases EP OH, MOTHER

GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter David Nail is back with his first solo release since 2016, Oh, Mother. The EP features two self-penned tracks and a cover of "La Cienega Just Smiled" along with a piano version of the title track. The country hit-maker known for megahits like "Whatever She's Got" and "Let it Rain" uses his platform to tackle real-life issues like depression and mercy with a darker, yet hopeful, theme throughout. Oh, Mother can be downloaded here.



"Forgiveness" is already receiving heavy support from Spotify on their Country Coffeehouse and Take it Slow playlists.



Rolling Stone says of "Oh, Mother" - "The song creeps in like a sunrise - quiet, restrained cello and keys are the only underpinning for Nail's powerful vocals at first, but then it slowly builds to something more massive and majestic with a martial drumbeat and fuzzed-out bass guitar."



CMT.com says, "this one is touching, heartbreaking, and has the kind of honesty that might take your breath away"



"I really wanted to release something before the end of 2019, but at the same time I didn't want to just put something out, just to put something out. These songs, two of which I wrote early in the Spring of last year, were recorded in the early part of Summer. I kept coming back to these three, over and over, and finally it just hit me that these were the ones to come back with," said David Nail.



In 2020, Nail plans on hitting the road hard, bringing the fans songs they know and love mixed with his new music. Speaking of new music, there's way more of that on the horizon too as he plans to release multiple EPs over the course of the new year. Keep up to date with everything David Nail through Facebook, Instagram and his website.



Oh, Mother Track Listing:

1. "Oh, Mother" (David Nail)

2. "Forgiveness" (David Nail and Donovan Woods)

3. "La Cienega Just Smiled" (Ryan Adams)

4. "Oh, Mother" (Piano Version)





